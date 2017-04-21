Giants center played entire season with torn tendons in snapping hand

It’s one thing to play hurt, but it’s another when the injury is tied to the specific body part most important to your job.
So what Giants center Weston Richburg did last year certainly sounds impressive.
Acccording to James Kratch of NJ.com, Richburg said he played the entire 2016 season with torn tendons in his snapping hand, after suffering the injury during the preseason.
He played through the entire regular season and their playoff game against the Packers, and had surgery this offseason to fix the problem. He said he’s now 100 percent, and will be able to take part in the offseason program. Richburg’s also heading into his contract year, as he’ll be an unrestricted free agent next year.
“I’m not even thinking about the contract, I’m just thinking about last year, and how things went,” he said. “I’m a much better player than I was last year. That’ll be motivation for me to go into this year and be better.”
At least he’s healthy this year, which can’t hurt his play or his bargaining position.
So THAT’S why Eli threw all those interceptions last year. I knew there was a plausible explanation for it.
Was it reported on the injury report for every game?
Ok was he on the injury report every game last year with a hand injury or did the Giants conceal this?
If they concealed this we all know Goodell will turn a blind eye to one of his favored 5 of the Giants, Jets, Ravens, Steelers and Colts.
Torn tendons in his snapping hand? That’s terrible. I certainly hope that Eli autographed his game worn jerseys for him.
@ All…If Richburg did not disclose the injury, the Giants would not have known, thus not putting it on the report. Patriots just won the Super Bowl…Pats fans are the only fans to complain while winning.
^ It really is comical. Patriots have won two Super Bowls in the last few years, yet you still see their fans constantly whining and complaining on Giants articles. For fans of a team who wins quite often, you guys sure act like toddlers when things don’t go your way. Giants beat you guys 5 years ago and 9 years ago, and here you are. Move on, ladies.
When it comes to getting indignant about rules violations Pats, Saints and to a small amount Chiefs fans are within their rights, they got whacked either for nothing or the equivalent of jaywalking. It’s when Pats fans take their whiny little cheap shots because they are still smarting from 18-1 they deserve to be dope slapped for their ‘hate us ’cause they ain’t us’ hypocrisy.