Giants center played entire season with torn tendons in snapping hand

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 21, 2017, 9:23 AM EDT

It’s one thing to play hurt, but it’s another when the injury is tied to the specific body part most important to your job.

So what Giants center Weston Richburg did last year certainly sounds impressive.

Acccording to James Kratch of NJ.com, Richburg said he played the entire 2016 season with torn tendons in his snapping hand, after suffering the injury during the preseason.

He played through the entire regular season and their playoff game against the Packers, and had surgery this offseason to fix the problem. He said he’s now 100 percent, and will be able to take part in the offseason program. Richburg’s also heading into his contract year, as he’ll be an unrestricted free agent next year.

“I’m not even thinking about the contract, I’m just thinking about last year, and how things went,” he said. “I’m a much better player than I was last year. That’ll be motivation for me to go into this year and be better.”

At least he’s healthy this year, which can’t hurt his play or his bargaining position.