Jaguars claim Tracy Howard off of waivers

Posted by Josh Alper on April 21, 2017, 4:38 PM EDT

Getting cut by the Browns in April wouldn’t seem to be the best sign of future success in the NFL, but defensive back Tracy Howard didn’t have to wait long for a chance with another team.

The Jaguars announced on Friday that they have claimed Howard off of waivers and added him to their 90-man roster. Howard and two other players were dropped by the Browns on Thursday.

Howard signed with Cleveland after going undrafted out of Miami last year and went on to play 15 games for Cleveland. Howard made three starts at safety and ended the season with 20 tackles.

The Jaguars are set to have Barry Church and Tashaun Gipson as their starting safeties in 2017, which likely leaves Howard to compete for a spot as a reserve — he played cornerback in college, which may help his chances — and on special teams if he’s going to stick with the Jaguars into the regular season.