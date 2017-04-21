John Dorsey: I see that speed and twitch back in C.J. Spiller

Posted by Josh Alper on April 21, 2017, 1:46 PM EDT

The Chiefs parted ways with a longtime member of their backfield this offseason when they released Jamaal Charles and they also took a shot on a reclamation project when they signed C.J. Spiller as a street free agent.

With Spencer Ware and Charcandrick West already on hand in Kansas City, it didn’t appear that the team saw Spiller as more than a flier on a player who was well removed from his best days as an NFL back. During a Friday press conference, Chiefs General Manager John Dorsey suggested that there might be some wings to the move.

Dorsey said, via Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star, that Spiller has “that speed and twitch back” from earlier in his career. It has been a long time since Spiller has shown either of those things in any great supply — he’s played for four teams and run for 420 yards in the last three seasons — but injuries have played a role in his lackluster results.

There’s a pretty good chance that this will be forgotten as the optimistic musings of April by the time training camp rolls around, but the Chiefs would be more than happy if it plays out the other way.