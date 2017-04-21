John Schneider says odds aren’t very good for Richard Sherman trade

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on April 21, 2017, 2:04 AM EDT

While the Seahawks have been open about the availability of cornerback Richard Sherman on the trading block, General Manager John Schneider said Thursday night the chances of such a deal seem slim.

“Right now, I don’t think the odds are very good,” Schneider said in an interview with 710 ESPN, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “But if someone comes cruising along and something happens and we do something, it happens.”

The Seahawks have fully entertained the idea of dealing one of its biggest stars that offseason. It’s a tact they haven’t really taken before since Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll assumed control of the team in 2010, though Schneider has said they entertain pretty much any idea that comes across his desk.

Nevertheless, Sherman twice blew up at coordinators on the sidelines last season and doubled-down on his criticism of Darrell Bevell for a pass play called from the 1-yard line against the Los Angeles Rams in December. He’s going to be 29 years old this year and has two years remaining on his contract. He’s scheduled to make $11.43 million in base salary in 2017 and $11 million in base salary in 2018.

Schneider says cap considerations would be one of the reasons the team would trade Sherman.

“The only reasons we would do it is to create some cap room and trying to become a younger football team. But that’s just one option,” Schneider said.

Schneider echoed Sherman’s comments from earlier this month indicating there was no bad blood between the two sides with the trade dialogue continuing.

“We just have a great relationship,’’ Schneider said, nothing he talked to Sherman on Thursday. “We have constant communication.’’

The upcoming NFL Draft would seem to be a de facto deadline for a deal to get done. If Sherman is still on the roster after next weekend, the shrinking odds he gets dealt could be reduced all the way to zero.