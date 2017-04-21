JuJu Smith-Schuster says Cowboys and Rams have shown the most interest

Posted by Mike Florio on April 21, 2017, 9:16 PM EDT

As USC receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster prepares for the 2017 draft, he says two teams have shown the strongest desire to secure his services.

The Cowboys and the Rams have shown the most interest, Smith-Schuster said on Friday’s PFT Live.

While Smith-Schuster said he doesn’t have a wish list of teams for which he’d like to play (although he seems to believe players should be able to pick their NFL teams and not vice-versa), he said last month he’d like to play for the Chargers.

On PFT Live, he admitted that he has sent “a message” to the Raiders via his selection of them for the virtual JuJu in his Madden 2017 franchise.

In Madden 2018, Smith-Schuster will be assigned to one of the 32 teams, and he’ll be available to add to your Madden Ultimate Team, if that’s how you choose to play the game. Smith-Schuster and the rest of us will find out where that will be within the next week.