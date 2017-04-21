Philip Rivers has no qualms about Joey Bosa skipping workouts

Posted by Mike Florio on April 21, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa has opted not to show up for optional voluntary workouts. If any of his teammates will be applying peer pressure to Bosa, it won’t be his starting quarterback, Philip Rivers.

“I know this about Joey,” Rivers told Hardwick & Richards on XTRA 1360 AM in San Diego. “Joey’s gonna put his hand on the ground and he’s gonna play as hard as anybody on the field for however many snaps we play, and he’s gonna be in as good a shape if not better than any guy in the building. Now, I think we’ve got a heck of a program, and what we’re doing is awesome as far as an offseason program, it’s great.

“But you also know, at least I’ve found out in a year’s time with Joey, is that he’s gonna be ready, he’s taking care of his business. He’s doing it his way, but he’s a pro. I found out very quickly he’s a pro, and we want Joey to be the best he can be. And if he feels doing this route is that, then that’s a decision he has to make.”

Bosa is working out on his own, and he’s expected to show up for Organized Team Activities, otherwise known as Phase Three of the offseason workout program. He doesn’t have to if he doesn’t want to; no player is obligated to show up for anything but the mandatory minicamp.