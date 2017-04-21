Philip Rivers has no qualms about Joey Bosa skipping workouts

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa has opted not to show up for optional voluntary workouts. If any of his teammates will be applying peer pressure to Bosa, it won’t be his starting quarterback, Philip Rivers.
“I know this about Joey,” Rivers told Hardwick & Richards on XTRA 1360 AM in San Diego. “Joey’s gonna put his hand on the ground and he’s gonna play as hard as anybody on the field for however many snaps we play, and he’s gonna be in as good a shape if not better than any guy in the building. Now, I think we’ve got a heck of a program, and what we’re doing is awesome as far as an offseason program, it’s great.
“But you also know, at least I’ve found out in a year’s time with Joey, is that he’s gonna be ready, he’s taking care of his business. He’s doing it his way, but he’s a pro. I found out very quickly he’s a pro, and we want Joey to be the best he can be. And if he feels doing this route is that, then that’s a decision he has to make.”
Bosa is working out on his own, and he’s expected to show up for Organized Team Activities, otherwise known as Phase Three of the offseason workout program. He doesn’t have to if he doesn’t want to; no player is obligated to show up for anything but the mandatory minicamp.
Good idea, stay away in case the NFL comes snooping around with PED and SA tests.
How long until we hear from joey’s mom on social media about this topic!?
Yes, these are voluntary, but this jerk has shown a complete disregard for his team during his first year and he should have shown up to prove he’s not a snowflake.
We can only assume he is thus Mr. Snowflake.
If you don’t want to be around teammates then play tennis or golf.
Like father like son.
I dont think anyone starting in the NFL is a snowflake
It would be fun to see Spanos or some front office person make some public statements about Bosa being selfish.
Hopefully he leaves the team in 4 years.
This guy has problem written all over him.
Self entitlement does not make a teammate. Talent only gets you so far, the rest you have to make with leadership and the desire to succeed as a team, not the desire to make money. Your teammates might like your talent, but they won’t respect or like you and that goes far with success and bonding.
Skipping practices is what Bosa does best, lol.
For those of you who think JB is some sort of problem child, take note he was DROY in only 12 games last year while playing for a barely adequate coaching staff, and the reason he played only 12 games was due to inept management. If he ever fails to give less than full effort, then you can whine. Until then, just enjoy the ride.