Raiders G.M. needs an answer from Marshawn Lynch soon

Despite a report that running back Marshawn Lynch had reached a deal with the Raiders that would set the stage for a trade, things haven’t progressed past that point.
As far as Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie is concerned, the time to make a decision is coming soon.
“At some point, you’d like to know,” McKenzie said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Prior to the draft is that point.”
It’s not that the compensation involved in acquiring him from the Seahawks figures to be too significant, it’s that the Raiders can’t pass on a chance to add another back next week if he’s not coming out of retirement.
After losing Latavius Murray in free agency, the Raiders have a significant need at the position, with Taiwan Jones, DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard representing the depth chart at the moment.
Don’t do it Reg, this isn’t 2012 Beastmode.
He is closer to 2015 “I-didn’t-travel-with-the-team-even-though-I-was-cleared-to-play”.
Dudes a headache to deal with. I’ll always be grateful for his hard running for the Hawks, but behind the scenes he always had something. Contract demands, not showing up, playing when he wanted to, aligning himself with guys like Harvin, etc. At some point it became too much vs. What he contributes. I think the Hawks felt his best days were over and no need to coddle him anymore.
Raiders have been warned. Everything has to be on his terms
When reached by phone, Lynch said, “I feel like on that field, there’s no reason why I can’t run through you,” Lynch said. “I know I’m going to get got, but I’m going to get mine more than I get got, though.”
Turd Mode
Good luck with that.
Well; sounds like Lynch is the hold up. I was thinking it might be the teams working out the deal. Pull the trigger Lynch and lets move on. Hate to see him linger passed the draft and cause the deals to fall through. Bad for all.
well if he does not decide by Wednesday at the latest, and either Fournette, Cook, or McCaffery are on the board, might be difficult to pass on them- and if all three are off the board just means other player still are- right now it looks like Foster is dropping down