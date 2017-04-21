Raiders G.M. needs an answer from Marshawn Lynch soon

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 21, 2017, 2:19 PM EDT

Despite a report that running back Marshawn Lynch had reached a deal with the Raiders that would set the stage for a trade, things haven’t progressed past that point.

As far as Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie is concerned, the time to make a decision is coming soon.

“At some point, you’d like to know,” McKenzie said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Prior to the draft is that point.”

It’s not that the compensation involved in acquiring him from the Seahawks figures to be too significant, it’s that the Raiders can’t pass on a chance to add another back next week if he’s not coming out of retirement.

After losing Latavius Murray in free agency, the Raiders have a significant need at the position, with Taiwan Jones, DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard representing the depth chart at the moment.