Raiders to host a Las Vegas draft party

“Quick, sign Marshawn Lynch.”
The Raiders, more than three weeks after securing the ability to ditch Oakland permanently (or at least as permanent as these peripatetic pirates could ever ditch any city), will temporarily leave Oakland during the draft.
They’ll host a draft event in Oakland on the first day of the draft, and then the Raiders will be hosting a draft party on Day Three at the “Welcome to Las Vegas” sign, via Daniel Mano of BayAreaNewsGroup.com.
The move comes at a time when the Raiders will be playing at least one more year in Oakland, and likely at least two. They have a lease at the Oakland Coliseum that gives them the ability to spend both 2017 and 2018 in town.
If they’re going to be openly laying the foundation for growing a fan base in Las Vegas, the Raiders will need to work even harder to hold the Oakland fan base together.
Are they making the taxpayers pay for all the expenses of their “draft party” ?
a party on that little piece of grass on Las Vegas Blvd…are they going to shut down LV Blvd on a Saturday?
Yet the players (Tony Romo) can not host a fantasy draft party in the same city.
Very “In Your Face” gesture to the fan base in Oakland. It’s already going to be difficult to put a substantial amount of butts-in-seats in Oakland during 2017 and 2018. This dk move is kinda thumbing your nose at the Oakland fans that are already on the fence with the move.
I live in Vegas….how the hell are they gonna have a party in a small strip of grass with a parking lot that only fits 20 cars anyway??
On a Saturday during Spring Break time?
With all the casinos close by, you’d think ANY or ALL of them would be clamoring to host a Raiders event that weekend!
Isn’t that a lot like telling your wife that you want a divorce, and then spending weekend nights at your girlfriends place before you’ve moved your stuff out?
Stay classy, Mark.