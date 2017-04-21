Rams provide a look at how they learned their schedule

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 21, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT

NFL fans learn their teams’ schedules by watching TV or checking them out online, but how do the teams themselves find out?

The Rams answered that question by posting a video that shows exactly how they found out their schedule: NFL Senior Director of Broadcast Michael North called the team facility and was put on speaker phone to read the schedule to the Rams’ key decision-makers.

The video provides a glimpse at the reactions of Rams G.M. Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay, both of whom feel strongly that West Coast teams shouldn’t be required to play early on Sundays on the East Coast.

“You’re on the road at the Jacksonville Jaguars,” North told the Rams. “We were able to get you out later, get you out of a 10 a.m. body clock, so it will be 4:05 p.m. Eastern time in Jacksonville, 1:05 Pacific time.”

“That should be a rule, that should be required,” Snead told North.

“We are well aware of the Western teams’ preference for later starts when they travel east,” North replied.

The Rams were also interested in finding out how their London “home” game would fit within the schedule, noting that it comes at a time when they’ll have four road or neutral site games in five weeks. That’s not ideal, but no NFL schedule ever is — North and his colleagues in the league office can’t make everyone happy, but the Rams seemed to think they got a decent draw.