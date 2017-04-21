Rick Smith: We have two QBs and intend to take three to camp

Posted by Josh Alper on April 21, 2017, 2:03 PM EDT

The Texans are among the teams that have taken long looks at members of this year’s incoming group of quarterbacks, which doesn’t come as much of a surprise given the current makeup of the position group.

Tom Savage has gotten looks with the first team in the past, but hasn’t stayed healthy long enough for an extended run as a starter. Brandon Weeden got a longer stretch with the Browns early in his career, although it came without many signs that he was well suited for the role.

During a press conference on Friday, General Manager Rick Smith didn’t exactly play it coy when it came to questions about the Texans’ plans at the position.

“We have two quarterbacks on the roster and our intention is to go to camp with three quarterbacks,” Smith said.

Smith said that he thinks it is a good quarterback group this year, but also that Savage has “proven that he understands this offense and can play at a high level.” Smith said he’s “comfortable” with that and we’ll have a better idea just how comfortable about a week from now.