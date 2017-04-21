Texans expect Vince Wilfork to retire

Although free agent defensive tackle Vince Wilfork is not officially retired, from all indications he has played his last NFL game.
Texans G.M. Rick Smith said today that he’s had no contact with Wilfork and assumes Wilfork is happy calling it a career.
“I haven’t spoken to Vince Wilfork since last season,” Smith said. “My expectation is that Vince is not playing anymore.”
After the Texans lost in the playoffs, Wilfork said he was probably done. He hasn’t said anything since then that would suggest a change of heart.
At some point, Wilfork will probably return to New England, where he played 11 seasons, for a formal announcement that his career has come to an end.
Sweet Vince! Thanks for everything champ.
One of my all-time favorite players and human beings. Vince, if you have decided to retire, here’s wishing you a wonderful rest of your life. You’ve earned it! The NFL will be a less fun and interesting sport without you to watch.
A good player, good team mate and an even better person.
Wish you all the best in the future.
I hope the Patriots sign him to a one day so he can retire a Patriot.
one of the best NTs i’ve ever seen
might be the best, actually
great career
your red jacket awaits
what about a gold one?