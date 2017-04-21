 Skip to content

Texans expect Vince Wilfork to retire

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 21, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT
AP

Although free agent defensive tackle Vince Wilfork is not officially retired, from all indications he has played his last NFL game.

Texans G.M. Rick Smith said today that he’s had no contact with Wilfork and assumes Wilfork is happy calling it a career.

“I haven’t spoken to Vince Wilfork since last season,” Smith said. “My expectation is that Vince is not playing anymore.”

After the Texans lost in the playoffs, Wilfork said he was probably done. He hasn’t said anything since then that would suggest a change of heart.

At some point, Wilfork will probably return to New England, where he played 11 seasons, for a formal announcement that his career has come to an end.

5 Responses to “Texans expect Vince Wilfork to retire”
  1. weepingjebus says: Apr 21, 2017 5:14 PM

    Sweet Vince! Thanks for everything champ.

  2. nfloracle says: Apr 21, 2017 5:15 PM

    One of my all-time favorite players and human beings. Vince, if you have decided to retire, here’s wishing you a wonderful rest of your life. You’ve earned it! The NFL will be a less fun and interesting sport without you to watch.

  3. dangguy says: Apr 21, 2017 5:17 PM

    A good player, good team mate and an even better person.
    Wish you all the best in the future.

  4. BigBagOfMoney says: Apr 21, 2017 5:19 PM

    I hope the Patriots sign him to a one day so he can retire a Patriot.

  5. tylawspick6 says: Apr 21, 2017 5:20 PM

    one of the best NTs i’ve ever seen

    might be the best, actually

    great career

    your red jacket awaits

    what about a gold one?

