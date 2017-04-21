Texans expect Vince Wilfork to retire

Although free agent defensive tackle Vince Wilfork is not officially retired, from all indications he has played his last NFL game.
Texans G.M. Rick Smith said today that he’s had no contact with Wilfork and assumes Wilfork is happy calling it a career.
“I haven’t spoken to Vince Wilfork since last season,” Smith said. “My expectation is that Vince is not playing anymore.”
After the Texans lost in the playoffs, Wilfork said he was probably done. He hasn’t said anything since then that would suggest a change of heart.
At some point, Wilfork will probably return to New England, where he played 11 seasons, for a formal announcement that his career has come to an end.
Sweet Vince! Thanks for everything champ.
One of my all-time favorite players and human beings. Vince, if you have decided to retire, here’s wishing you a wonderful rest of your life. You’ve earned it! The NFL will be a less fun and interesting sport without you to watch.
A good player, good team mate and an even better person.
Wish you all the best in the future.
I hope the Patriots sign him to a one day so he can retire a Patriot.
one of the best NTs i’ve ever seen
might be the best, actually
great career
your red jacket awaits
what about a gold one?
Loved every minute of BIG VINCE when he was here in new England..😁
“I hope the Patriots sign him to a one day so he can retire a Patriot.”
Use him for kickoff returns? 🙂
Vince was the 21st player drafted in 2004 by the Pats. Minisoda was the team with the 20th pick that year. Wilfork has to be so thankful that he was fortunate to narrowly escape the disaster he career would have been if he had been the 20th player taken and not the 21st.
SKOLOLOL!!!
As a close friend of the organization this is on a good riddance level
I wanted my Bears to take him in the Draft that year instead of Tommie Harris, who was good for just a short while and was a bit of a whiner (I know he was technically another style of DT).
The long awaited 40-yard dash race with Brady awaits!
I hope for the sake of him and his loved ones the next time we see him he’s about 120 lbs lighter and working a TV gig. He’s a good guy and it would be nice to have him around for awhile yet.
Makes Houston quest to make the playoffs even tougher.
sadly retirement does not lend oneself to weight loss
Hope the Pats can sign him for a one day contract so he can retire as a member of a pro team and not whatever the hell the Texans are.
blitzinc43 says:
Apr 21, 2017 5:27 PM
As a close friend of the organization…
______________________
It is probably a safe bet you are a close friend of no one
He may be the next contestant on Man v. Food Nation.
I felt that way considering Billy O’Brien allowed him to “walk off” the field with 30 seconds to go in our victory over Houston in the playoffs.
If this truly is the end, Vince you will be sorely missed. You were a tremendous Patriot, a consummate professional, a samaritan who saved a woman from a car crash. Sucks that in New England, we have seen Big Papi retire, now Big Vince in a span of 6 months. Bianca was also a wonderful spouse who cared for the organization and Mrs Kraft. Best Wishes #75!
I remember that draft vividly, waiting for the Pats pick and wanting them to pick Wilfork so badly. We figured he was not going to last until 21, Miami would definitely take him if he was there at 19. We were just hoping for a trade up to 18, but New Orleans ended up taking Will Smith. We all figured Wilfork was gone, but Miami shocked everyone by taking Vernon Carey. Then, it was just a matter of waiting for the Vikings to screw up at 20, and the rest is history. Can’t say enough about the player and person he was in his time in N.E. Along with his wife Bianca, they set a great example of giving back to the community. Nose tackles generally get no respect when it comes to HOF voting time, but expect Vince to break that trend.
Should of retired 5 years ago
No way he doesn’t retire a patriot. Great player and a great person.
gonna miss the big guy …
the Dolphins sure screwed the pooch with their pick!
Always thought highly of him as an opponent and have heard nothing but great things about him being said by others. He is one of the rare universally liked and admired Pats players, when you take into account all the silly jealousy and envy driven venom the Patriots draw that is no small accomplishment. Heard him several times on different shows and podcasts, he carries himself very well and could do well in a broadcast role.
Best wishes in whatever he chooses to do from this ‘Phins fan.
New England Patriot Vince Wilfork was challenged by Coach Bill Belichick. Yesterday, Aug 13, 2008, the challenge was for the 325-pound nose tackle to catch a punt, while having two footballs already tucked in his arms. If he could make the catch, the whole team would earn the night off, can go home and sleep in their own beds. Tom Brady said it had been a long time since Belichick had given them the night off on a practice day, but Wilfork delivered. The entire Patriots team celebrated as if they had won the Super Bowl.
Wilfork was one of the greatest nose tackles to ever play the game when he was in his prime.
I remember a few plays where he literally spread his arms wide, took on 3 Olinemen all by himself, and drove all 3 back. He was a monster for Oline to face off against.
He’s also a very kind and generous person and did a lot of charity work in New England.
They expect him to retire so they gave his locker and uniform number to someone else.
terripet says:
Apr 21, 2017 6:03 PM
Should of retired 5 years ago
_________________________________
If he did that he wouldn’t have gotten his second ring (or all that extra $$$).
Maybe two years ago…
I wish him a happy retirement. He excelled in the game and should retire as a Patriot.
I remember hearing the news where Vince freed a woman trapped in her car.He had to be so strong to get that door to open. He makes the planet a better place.
snake11s says:
Apr 21, 2017 6:36 PM
New England Patriot Vince Wilfork was challenged by Coach Bill Belichick. Yesterday, Aug 13, 2008,
……………………………………………………..
Yesterday was 4.20.2017. Either you smoked to much, were in a coma or don’t understand when to use quotes! Just busting your chops, carry on 🙂
@ Apr 21, 2017 5:39 PM
The long awaited 40-yard dash race with Brady awaits! —————————————————————————–
Use an hourglass to time it!
“Should of retired 5 years ago”
Lolz your poor pathetic Bills wouldn’t have won any more games against the Pats than they did with him in the lineup.
terripet says:
Apr 21, 2017 6:03 PM
Should of retired 5 years ago
___________________________
Every time I see a post from you or ariani I wonder if it ever gets lonely for the 2 of you being such microscopic turds in such an immense punch bowl.
terripet says:
Apr 21, 2017 6:03 PM
Should of retired 5 years ago
——-
The word “retire” would be better applied to your Bizarro world predictions.
It’s actually really difficult to be wrong that much of the time, so in a weird way, kudos to you.
Loved watching this fat man rumble down the sideline to score one of the greatest fat guy touchdowns of all time. He was a force in the middle and from what I’ve heard was even a better person.
No one-day contract needed. He’s a Patriot – no question.
What a great career!
A great guy on and off the field, and one of my (sadly, all too few) favorite players! But boy did Belichick time it right when they let Vince go – 47 total tackles in 2014 and only 22 and 21 in his last two years with Houston. Still sad to see him retire though. My favorite comment of his was his saying he could throw well and quibblled that Belichick hadn’t also made him the emergency QB!
No more weight requirements, look out Country Buffet!
bassplucker says:
Apr 21, 2017 5:40 PM
I hope for the sake of him and his loved ones the next time we see him he’s about 120 lbs lighter and working a TV gig. He’s a good guy and it would be nice to have him around for awhile yet.
———————————————————-
There’s a much better chance of him hitting 500lbs. A great NT and by all accounts a better person. Wish you the best big guy.
Enjoyed having him in Houston for the last couple of years. His reduced numbers were more down to his part-time status than ability.
Still wish we’d given him that chance to kick a field goal or extra point.
Vince should have taken a cut, platooned with younger guys and hung around for another ring.