Texans expect Vince Wilfork to retire

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 21, 2017, 5:10 PM EDT

Although free agent defensive tackle Vince Wilfork is not officially retired, from all indications he has played his last NFL game.

Texans G.M. Rick Smith said today that he’s had no contact with Wilfork and assumes Wilfork is happy calling it a career.

“I haven’t spoken to Vince Wilfork since last season,” Smith said. “My expectation is that Vince is not playing anymore.”

After the Texans lost in the playoffs, Wilfork said he was probably done. He hasn’t said anything since then that would suggest a change of heart.

At some point, Wilfork will probably return to New England, where he played 11 seasons, for a formal announcement that his career has come to an end.