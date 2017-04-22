Chiefs cut Jaye Howard

Last year, the Chiefs signed defensive lineman Jaye Howard to a two-year, $10 million contract, with $8.3 million guaranteed. This year, Howard is out.
The Chiefs released Howard today, while still owing him a guaranteed $2.5 million of that contract. If another team signs Howard, the offset in his contract allows the Chiefs to deduct his 2017 salary from the amount they still owe him.
Howard played in eight games last year, starting four, before going on injured reserve with a hip injury. There’s been no recent word on the status of his hip, but the Chiefs may doubt he’ll be able to return to the form they got from him in 2015, when he played in all 16 games with 13 starts and 5.5 sacks.
The 28-year-old Howard entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2012. He played in Seattle as a rookie and then was waived before his second season and picked up by the Chiefs.
Someone could be getting an extension. Someone important.
Sweet deal for him…. Like a million a game
I always thought that Jaye played quite well to be honest with you. But in this business if you can’t stay healthy your on the outside looking in.
Seattle on line one with a 2 year offer
Dallas could use him.
I don’t get it. J Howard played well, when healthy. Unless his hip is messed up, I don’t get it.
A very underrated player. Howard did a lot of the dirty work on the Chiefs DL. He would be a nice fit in Denver and not have to play full time as his hip continues to heal.
The Raiders could sign him to a minimum veteran contract, and the Chiefs are on the hook to make sure he gets his $2.5 million total. If he doesn’t make it out of camp, the Raiders lose very little. Win-win for the Raiders, a team that needs some help on defense.
I wonder if the next we hear is a ped suspension. Fair to wonder, when they’re giving up on a fa so fast.