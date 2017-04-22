Cowboys corner Anthony Brown truly has a chip on his shoulder

Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown is using his draft status as motivation.
But it appears a bunch of internet commenters have left him a little ruffled.
Via the Dallas Morning News and their intrepid band of screenshotters, Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown briefly shared on social media a picture of his new tattoo, a potato chip with a 189 underneath it.
That’s in honor of his overall draft position last year (the sixth round), but it’s hard to imagine what he expected people were going to do with that.
He eventually deleted it, and joked that the response was overwhelming.
Whether the former Purdue cornerback makes an impression in the NFL or not, he guaranteed himself a lifetime of salty trash-talk.
And the first time he gets beaten long early in a game, some wide receiver is going to say “Bet I can’t beat just one.”
Apparently he didn’t understand the expression refers to wood – not sliced and fried potato.
Although his tat looks more like a clam shell if you ask me.
Wouldn’t a poker chip with the number 189 on it make for a better tattoo?
Looks more like he has an oyster on his shoulder.
Tattoos were cool before every grandfather, teenager and female got them. Anytime something goes mainstream it becomes uncool. Today, if you want to “express your individuality” then don’t get one. A potato chip? Really?
Considering guys like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady have made a career out of having that “chip” (Brady drafted in the 6th as well), this is a “meh.”
For a 6th round DB, he was actually really good last year and a big reason they so easily let BOTH of their starters go this year.
Whether he understood the reference or not, it’s still funny.
And he’s right…the internet has no chill.
Looks like he has a line from his bra strap in the photo too.
Well done by Darin Gantt. It took me a while to digest all the puns.
Y’know….I knocked this tattoo in an earlier post, saying it looked like an oyster shell….and it does…
BUT…
I have been an artist for my whole life, and I thought to myself, “OK, How would I draw a potato chip?”
You have to do the Ruffles ridges things, or else you just don’t stand a chance, but still…without context….you can’t draw a potato chip!
So in the tattoo artist’s defense….this was simply a stupid plan from the word, “Go!”
Crunch crunch
I don’t want me no lunch
All I want is potato chips
I’m glad you told me what the tattoo is, or else I wouldn’t have known. Bonus points to anybody who recognizes those lyrics, since they’re probably older than I am.