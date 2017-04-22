DeShone Kizer: It was a comment I made and I stand by it

Former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer initially said he was taken out of context when he was quoted comparing himself to Tom Brady and Cam Newton, but Kizer now says he stands by what he said.
Kizer was asked about the comments on NBCSN during Notre Dame’s spring game, and he confirmed that those comments were an accurate representation of how he views himself.
“When you decide to play a game like this you’re going to try to model yourself after the greatest. It was a comment I made and I’m going to stand by it,” Kizer said.
Kizer said he doesn’t see any reason he shouldn’t aim to be the kind of quarterback Brady and Newton are.
“Why play this game if you don’t want to be the greatest?” Kizer said.
Kizer is hoping to hear his name called on Thursday night in the first round of the NFL draft, although his stock has seemed to slip a bit in the pre-draft process, and he may have to wait until the second or third round to hear his name called.
Head case alert
Whoever drafts Kizer will be wasting a pick, PASS!.
Brady dives for loose balls in the middle of the season against the Jets, Newton stares at the ball on the ground in the Super Bowl. Brady and Newton should never ever be placed in the same sentence when speaking about being great.
Be seen and not heard, son. Not one time in his career has Tom Brady referenced himself when talking about the team. They try to bait him into saying “I” and he simply won’t do it. Cam Newton is a physically gifted quarterback. If you truly want to emulate them, do your work, embrace the team concept and shut your pie hole.
The full context of this quote was:”It was a comment I made and I stand by it … unless someone makes fun of me again and I take it back again … but then someone might call me a coward again in which case I will stand by it again …. either way my go to alibi will ALWAYS be that it was taken out of context. That is the kind of leader I am”
There’s nothing wrong with his comments, but people will bash him anyway.
And I thought Notre Dame had academic entrance requirements!!!
He was 4 and 8 and completed 58% of his passes. What am I missing? He stinks.
Kizer was a 58% passer very vanilla college defenses.
My advice….don’t insert your name in any sentence that includes Tom Brady.
If things don’t work out at QB…..don’t be afraid to give TE a shot.
Out of the league in five years
Another out of control ego with nothing to back it up.
Great news. Not only are you prone to making bone-headed mistakes, but you’ve now demonstrated an inability to learn from them. Brilliant.
chuckshontaspads says:
Apr 22, 2017 1:17 PM
Fun fact – there has never been any NFL QB drafted in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, or 5th round that has been as successful as Tom Brady.
KCC you CANNOT be serious. Cam cares more about how he looks than winning . Brady =Winner, Cam = Loser