DeShone Kizer: It was a comment I made and I stand by it

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 22, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT

Former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer initially said he was taken out of context when he was quoted comparing himself to Tom Brady and Cam Newton, but Kizer now says he stands by what he said.

Kizer was asked about the comments on NBCSN during Notre Dame’s spring game, and he confirmed that those comments were an accurate representation of how he views himself.

“When you decide to play a game like this you’re going to try to model yourself after the greatest. It was a comment I made and I’m going to stand by it,” Kizer said.

Kizer said he doesn’t see any reason he shouldn’t aim to be the kind of quarterback Brady and Newton are.

“Why play this game if you don’t want to be the greatest?” Kizer said.

Kizer is hoping to hear his name called on Thursday night in the first round of the NFL draft, although his stock has seemed to slip a bit in the pre-draft process, and he may have to wait until the second or third round to hear his name called.