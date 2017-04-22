 Skip to content

DeShone Kizer: It was a comment I made and I stand by it

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 22, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT
Former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer initially said he was taken out of context when he was quoted comparing himself to Tom Brady and Cam Newton, but Kizer now says he stands by what he said.

Kizer was asked about the comments on NBCSN during Notre Dame’s spring game, and he confirmed that those comments were an accurate representation of how he views himself.

“When you decide to play a game like this you’re going to try to model yourself after the greatest. It was a comment I made and I’m going to stand by it,” Kizer said.

Kizer said he doesn’t see any reason he shouldn’t aim to be the kind of quarterback Brady and Newton are.

“Why play this game if you don’t want to be the greatest?” Kizer said.

Kizer is hoping to hear his name called on Thursday night in the first round of the NFL draft, although his stock has seemed to slip a bit in the pre-draft process, and he may have to wait until the second or third round to hear his name called.

15 Responses to “DeShone Kizer: It was a comment I made and I stand by it”
  1. lsuzilla says: Apr 22, 2017 1:11 PM

    Head case alert

  2. THX 138 says: Apr 22, 2017 1:16 PM

    Whoever drafts Kizer will be wasting a pick, PASS!.

  3. chuckshontaspads says: Apr 22, 2017 1:17 PM

    Brady dives for loose balls in the middle of the season against the Jets, Newton stares at the ball on the ground in the Super Bowl. Brady and Newton should never ever be placed in the same sentence when speaking about being great.

  4. dickshotdogs says: Apr 22, 2017 1:24 PM

    Be seen and not heard, son. Not one time in his career has Tom Brady referenced himself when talking about the team. They try to bait him into saying “I” and he simply won’t do it. Cam Newton is a physically gifted quarterback. If you truly want to emulate them, do your work, embrace the team concept and shut your pie hole.

  5. citizenstrange says: Apr 22, 2017 1:26 PM

    The full context of this quote was:”It was a comment I made and I stand by it … unless someone makes fun of me again and I take it back again … but then someone might call me a coward again in which case I will stand by it again …. either way my go to alibi will ALWAYS be that it was taken out of context. That is the kind of leader I am”

  6. kcchefs58 says: Apr 22, 2017 1:28 PM

    There’s nothing wrong with his comments, but people will bash him anyway.

  7. formerworldchamps says: Apr 22, 2017 1:31 PM

    And I thought Notre Dame had academic entrance requirements!!!

  8. pastabelly says: Apr 22, 2017 1:34 PM

    He was 4 and 8 and completed 58% of his passes. What am I missing? He stinks.

  9. ipdaily69 says: Apr 22, 2017 1:35 PM

    Kizer was a 58% passer very vanilla college defenses.
    My advice….don’t insert your name in any sentence that includes Tom Brady.
    If things don’t work out at QB…..don’t be afraid to give TE a shot.

  10. Lou Zerr says: Apr 22, 2017 1:39 PM

    Out of the league in five years

  11. getoveryourself999 says: Apr 22, 2017 1:42 PM

    Another out of control ego with nothing to back it up.

  12. valentino8100 says: Apr 22, 2017 1:56 PM

    Great news. Not only are you prone to making bone-headed mistakes, but you’ve now demonstrated an inability to learn from them. Brilliant.

  13. kcchefs58 says: Apr 22, 2017 1:56 PM

    chuckshontaspads says:
    Apr 22, 2017 1:17 PM
    Brady dives for loose balls in the middle of the season against the Jets, Newton stares at the ball on the ground in the Super Bowl. Brady and Newton should never ever be placed in the same sentence when speaking about being great.
    ————————————–
    There was no way Cam would’ve gotten that fumble. No chance at all.

  14. qbarrel says: Apr 22, 2017 2:25 PM

    Fun fact – there has never been any NFL QB drafted in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, or 5th round that has been as successful as Tom Brady.

  15. thun2der says: Apr 22, 2017 2:25 PM

    KCC you CANNOT be serious. Cam cares more about how he looks than winning . Brady =Winner, Cam = Loser

