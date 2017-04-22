Durability concerns could drag down John Ross

Posted by Mike Florio on April 22, 2017, 1:26 PM EDT

A Combine record of 4.22 seconds in the 40-yard dash may not propel John Ross to the top of the draft, after all.

NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock said Friday that injury concerns have caused teams either to downgrade the Washington receiver or to remove him from consideration.

“There are some teams that have pushed him either down their boards or off their boards because of injuries,” Mayock said, via NFL.com. “He’s had surgery on his shoulder, he’s had surgery on both knees, and he’s got a small frame. So the durability is a big issue with him right now.”

Of course, it doesn’t matter if most teams take him from the draft board. If at least two think of him highly — and if they’re willing to assume the risk that he’ll be injured on a regular basis or out of football sooner than expected — his draft stock will remain high.

For his part, Mayock still regards Ross as a first-round talent, who can immediately help as a receiver and a return specialist. Many others still see Ross as a sure-fire top-15 pick.