 Skip to content

Former 49ers third-round pick Glen Coffee comes out of retirement

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 22, 2017, 12:47 PM EDT
Getty Images

Glen Coffee, a running back who retired from the 49ers after just one year in the NFL, is trying to make a comeback.

Coffee, the 49ers’ third-round draft pick in 2009, has filed the necessary paperwork to get back in the league. The 49ers placed him on waivers, meaning a team that wants to give him a look can claim him now. If no one claims him he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The 29-year-old Coffee initially said after retiring that he would go into the ministry, then enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2013 and served for four years.

Now he’s hoping for another chance. He’s a long shot, given how long he’s been away, but a player with the talent to be a third-round pick ought to at least get a tryout from some team. Coffee may be in training camp this year after a seven-year absence.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Rumor Mill, San Francisco 49ers, Top Stories
15 Responses to “Former 49ers third-round pick Glen Coffee comes out of retirement”
  1. xlivsaints says: Apr 22, 2017 12:50 PM

    Coffee Black

  2. edenprairieballer says: Apr 22, 2017 12:51 PM

    If anyone deserves a second chance it is this guy!!!

    The NFL needs more Glen Coffee’s and fewer Joe Mixons.

  3. maxkingpin says: Apr 22, 2017 12:54 PM

    Coffee break is over!

  4. riderspantherssk says: Apr 22, 2017 12:55 PM

    The guy walked away from football to serve his country. I’d hope that more than one team would be willing to bring the guy to camp and see what he has left in his legs.

  5. gbatap says: Apr 22, 2017 12:56 PM

    Good player. Some team will take a flier on him for league minimum and it might pay off.

  6. exinsidetrader says: Apr 22, 2017 12:57 PM

    I would sign him before I would AP.

  7. dawoger says: Apr 22, 2017 1:01 PM

    He’s a Vet! I wish him the very best!!

  8. sumkat says: Apr 22, 2017 1:07 PM

    Should of changed his name to Coffee Black first

  9. bondlake says: Apr 22, 2017 1:07 PM

    Isn’t this interesting!!!

    One would think that after retiring a former player would find a job in the field in which he majored while in college.

    Hard to interrupt a career and then go back to the NFL.

  10. PFT loves the Steelers says: Apr 22, 2017 1:25 PM

    Hard to forget that name. I knew he’d eventually try to get back in, but I have a feeling that Coffee is in for a rude awakening. The NFL probably isn’t his cup of tea.

  11. ctiggs says: Apr 22, 2017 1:32 PM

    He left my niners to be a minister then went to the army. As a fellow vet I wish he got a quarter of the attention as pat Tillman did when he left the NFL for the military. we know why

  12. iggydog says: Apr 22, 2017 1:32 PM

    Football, ministry, army, football… dude is the definition of “trying to find yourself.” Well, the odds are against him, but you never know. Good luck.

  13. southpaw79 says: Apr 22, 2017 1:38 PM

    I have no problems with where he went after football, but as a team you have to question his dedication to the game now that he is trying to get back in. He did not just decide he wanted to try new things. He admitted that he never really liked football and was just doing it in high school because his friends were, he did it in college because it paid for his schooling, and he turned pro for the paycheck. His words, not mine. I admire his time in the military but the thought that he would take the spot of another player that put his body, mind, and soul into becoming a NFL players just does not make sense.

  14. teammosie says: Apr 22, 2017 1:48 PM

    I was in the stands watching him play behind Frank Gore. Good player and he had a lot of potential! So much so, that we were surprised when he backed out of the NFL to go into the military. Certainly wish him The best!

    I agree with what was said above, I guess the Coffee break IS over…

  15. Matt West says: Apr 22, 2017 2:23 PM

    The army was probably a great place to remember how good he had it in the NFL. Odds are against him, but I guess he needed to grow up a bit before he could commit to a career in the NFL.

    Assuming he doesn’t make it (very strong possibility) hopefully he had an MOS that translates to some sort of civilian career. If not, there’s always the GI Bill.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!