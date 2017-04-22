Former 49ers third-round pick Glen Coffee comes out of retirement

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 22, 2017, 12:47 PM EDT

Glen Coffee, a running back who retired from the 49ers after just one year in the NFL, is trying to make a comeback.

Coffee, the 49ers’ third-round draft pick in 2009, has filed the necessary paperwork to get back in the league. The 49ers placed him on waivers, meaning a team that wants to give him a look can claim him now. If no one claims him he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The 29-year-old Coffee initially said after retiring that he would go into the ministry, then enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2013 and served for four years.

Now he’s hoping for another chance. He’s a long shot, given how long he’s been away, but a player with the talent to be a third-round pick ought to at least get a tryout from some team. Coffee may be in training camp this year after a seven-year absence.