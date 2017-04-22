Former 49ers third-round pick Glen Coffee comes out of retirement

Glen Coffee, a running back who retired from the 49ers after just one year in the NFL, is trying to make a comeback.
Coffee, the 49ers’ third-round draft pick in 2009, has filed the necessary paperwork to get back in the league. The 49ers placed him on waivers, meaning a team that wants to give him a look can claim him now. If no one claims him he becomes an unrestricted free agent.
The 29-year-old Coffee initially said after retiring that he would go into the ministry, then enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2013 and served for four years.
Now he’s hoping for another chance. He’s a long shot, given how long he’s been away, but a player with the talent to be a third-round pick ought to at least get a tryout from some team. Coffee may be in training camp this year after a seven-year absence.
If anyone deserves a second chance it is this guy!!!
The NFL needs more Glen Coffee’s and fewer Joe Mixons.
Coffee break is over!
The guy walked away from football to serve his country. I’d hope that more than one team would be willing to bring the guy to camp and see what he has left in his legs.
Good player. Some team will take a flier on him for league minimum and it might pay off.
I would sign him before I would AP.
He’s a Vet! I wish him the very best!!
Should of changed his name to Coffee Black first
Isn’t this interesting!!!
One would think that after retiring a former player would find a job in the field in which he majored while in college.
Hard to interrupt a career and then go back to the NFL.
Hard to forget that name. I knew he’d eventually try to get back in, but I have a feeling that Coffee is in for a rude awakening. The NFL probably isn’t his cup of tea.
He left my niners to be a minister then went to the army. As a fellow vet I wish he got a quarter of the attention as pat Tillman did when he left the NFL for the military. we know why
Football, ministry, army, football… dude is the definition of “trying to find yourself.” Well, the odds are against him, but you never know. Good luck.
I have no problems with where he went after football, but as a team you have to question his dedication to the game now that he is trying to get back in. He did not just decide he wanted to try new things. He admitted that he never really liked football and was just doing it in high school because his friends were, he did it in college because it paid for his schooling, and he turned pro for the paycheck. His words, not mine. I admire his time in the military but the thought that he would take the spot of another player that put his body, mind, and soul into becoming a NFL players just does not make sense.
I was in the stands watching him play behind Frank Gore. Good player and he had a lot of potential! So much so, that we were surprised when he backed out of the NFL to go into the military. Certainly wish him The best!
I agree with what was said above, I guess the Coffee break IS over…
The army was probably a great place to remember how good he had it in the NFL. Odds are against him, but I guess he needed to grow up a bit before he could commit to a career in the NFL.
Assuming he doesn’t make it (very strong possibility) hopefully he had an MOS that translates to some sort of civilian career. If not, there’s always the GI Bill.
I would bring him in for a look-see just based on his having served our country. Then, if his talent allowed, into training camp. Even if he was likely only ever going to be on scouting team, I would want to carry him a season to see what developed and to expose him to the NFL.
Signing him to a futures contract, just like the multitudes of players that will sign, after being passed up this next week’s draft seems very likely.
welcome to the patriots
Thank you for your service!
Some people make a big flowery show on their knees, others put on their boots and work hard in anonymity to make a difference.
I know who I’d rather have on my team.
Have to agree with Matt West – the ministry and the army would make the NFL look attractive to me also.
Mike Singletary’s camp was so physical and tough that Coffee preferred the army instead.
Not everybody is built to be a 49er. Heavy is the head that wears that 49ers/Kings of California crown,
Regardless of how the comeback goes – thank you for your service Mr. Coffee.