“Millions still in dispute between Patriots, Aaron Hernandez”

The death of former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez concludes all criminal cases against him. The various cases arising from his NFL contract eventually will resume.
Per multiple sources, the NFL and NFL Players Association previously agreed to put any grievances on hold until all criminal prosecution of Hernandez ends.
The issues to eventually be resolved include: (1) Hernandez’s demand for the remaining $3.25 million from his 2012 signing bonus; (2) the grievance filed by the NFL and Patriots seeking repayment of all money given to Hernandez until the 2012 contract; and (3) a grievance filed by Hernandez and the NFLPA for his guaranteed salary in 2013 and 2014 and a 2014 guaranteed workout bonus. (The third grievance was dismissed without prejudice but can be re-filed.)
The Patriots pin their case primarily on the notion that Hernandez allegedly committed two murders before signing the 2012 contract. Hernandez’s argument arises from the notion that he earned the payments, and that the Patriots cut him immediately after he was arrested for killing Odin Lloyd, instead of waiting for the league to suspend him.
Any money ultimately paid to Hernandez’s estate may not remain there for very long. Wrongful death cases have been filed by the estates of Odin Lloyd, Daniel de Abreu, and Safiro Furtado. Even though Hernandez was acquitted of killing de Abreu and Furtado, a lower standard of proof could result in a finding of civil liability.
“Even though Hernandez was acquitted of killing de Abreu and Furtado, a lower standard of proof could result in a finding of civil liability.”
So was OJ. He was still found culpable in civil court. I foresee something similar here…
I can’t stand the guy but the Patriots need to pay him the $3.25M that was a deferred part of his signing bonus and the $82K workout bonus he earned. As for the other 2 years guaranteed, I say no way.
Withholding monies earned just so he/his estate would have to spend money to fight for it is not ethical in any way. Imagine you get a monthly salary at the end of the month, you do the work and come payday the boss says you are fired and we won’t give you your pay. That is basically what is happening here for the monies I listed above. Yes, he was a dirtbag but they owe him that money IMHO.
In OJ’s case, he was alive to be deposed for the Civil trial and that deposition ultimately may of been his undoing … Ok Mr. Florio, how does his death impact that? If he can’t defend himself, can the civil cases go forward?
“Millions still in dispute between Patriots, Aaron Hernandez”
It’s called the lawyer’s full employment act. Both the Hernandez family and the family of his victims will be left penniless.
Not only did Hernandez misrepresent himself to the Patriots…claiming to be doing things “the Patriot way” while engaging in murder, that it is akin to fraud.
Add in the damage done to the Patriot brand by linking their accomplishments with his murderous behavior, I don’t think the Pats should voluntarily pay his estate one more dime.
This all sounds as simple to comprehend as the catch rule.
The team that commits fraud now won’t pay the player they accuse of being a fraud. Their players get the ring just don’t get paid. Att: L. Blount
BSjames seems to know a lot about fraud. I’m not surprised.
I hope the Patriots have to pay up.
I’m sure the family can find a reasonable lawyer who will take the case for a piece of the action.
The biggest benefactor of any money claimed would be Mr. Jose Baez for legal fees from the recent court case. Jose was charging per hour and the number of hours he spent on the case adds up.
Believe me, his Lawyer will figure it out.
Kraft should pay the money to his daughter and fiance.
beachsidejames says:
Apr 22, 2017 7:01 PM
The team that commits fraud now won’t pay the player they accuse of being a fraud. Their players get the ring just don’t get paid. Att: L. Blount
——————————
This was a no win scenario for the Patriots. If they paid him the trolls would be screaming about them funding a murderer. Once the judgement is vacated they will find themselves in the position of being seen to appear vengeful against his child. Once the ducks are in a row Kraft will probably be more than happy to quietly settle and see this go away. You know in your heart Ross would too under the circumstances.
Blount?? I am a Phins fan but that is beyond silly. Did the rest of us all miss something? Blount is a FA, it’s a buyers market and the Patriots made Blount a contract offer, no other team has. It’s one thing to resent their stranglehold on the division and want to beat New England, it’s another to just spout nonsense.
The Players Association should not touch this with a ten foot pole. Unions in this country are already under enough fire. Now you have one fighting on behalf of a pathological serial killer for every last dime. Not a good look. Let it die.
This is contractual between Hernandez and the Patriots and Hernandez could not perform because of the crimes committed. Whether or not convictions stand is a criminal issue and not civil. The Patriots will prevail.
Give the 3.25 to his daughter in a trust and be done with this story already.
Screw his lawyer and the Pats. There’s a little girl without a father who should get every dime of Hernandez’s NFL money. No money should go to her other family members or other clinger-ons. In a perfect world when she becomes legal age or an age set by a court she would have access to it and do whatever she wants with it. Her father was a worthless sub-human wanna-be gangster, but she should not have to suffer anymore and should be the one to get some cash, an education, and hopefully make something of herself.
pats777 says:
Apr 22, 2017 8:01 PM
The Players Association should not touch this with a ten foot pole. Unions in this country are already under enough fire. Now you have one fighting on behalf of a pathological serial killer for every last dime. Not a good look. Let it die.
_______________________
The PA are sticking up for one of it’s members (former). Allowing the Pats to keep this money will set a precedent that any team can keep “guaranteed money” away from any player for any reason. Although Hernandez was convicted of murder, I am sure this is not spelled out in the collective bargaining agreement as a forfeiture of said bonus.
Some of you guys need to take a business law or contract law class before typing. You sound foolish. SMH
The Pats will pay but they will do it quietly.
Next question…
finnymcphin says:
Apr 22, 2017 8:00 PM
This was a no win scenario for the Patriots. If they paid him the trolls would be screaming about them funding a murderer…
Blount?? I am a Phins fan but that is beyond silly…
+++++++++++++++
Nailed it on both counts. A sensible Miami fan, the very rarest of fish.
pats777 says:
Apr 22, 2017 8:01 PM
The Players Association should not touch this with a ten foot pole. Unions in this country are already under enough fire. Now you have one fighting on behalf of a pathological serial killer for every last dime. Not a good look. Let it die.
+++++++++++++++++++
What choice does the union have? It’s not like they want to take on that look. Besides it’s about the daughter and the victims’ families now.
Beach bag sounds like he’s from that entitlement generation who hopes and prays that his life on the welfare rolls will never end.
No “Buts” about it. They owe the family the $3.25 million.
No more / No less. Someone said he has a workout bonus coming too? If he does and he participated, then yes.
I don’t see how the Patriots don’t have to pay all the guaranted money. They cut him. That puts them on the hook. Unless his contract has explicit language pertaining to this sort of issue.
I think the Patriots should pay him the money he has earned but not the guaranteed years. I can’t stand the Patriots or AH but based on what was presented in the story it seems like that is only fair. Frankly, I don’t care if his fiancee or daughter get any penny of this money. She hitched her wagon to a loser who probably spent all his money defending himself so he could try to stay out of jail. Maybe he should have saved that money for his daughter and fiancee. Sure, his daughter doesn’t have a father but I have a hard time feeling sorry for his fiancee (who had the memory of a politician when she testified) because there are three families who suffered losses due to that piece of garbage. All that money should go to his estate and those three families will probably get it all. I have no problem with that.
wow people saying hope pats have to pay because they just dont like pats is crazy,this man kills people
gregt13 says:
Apr 22, 2017 9:14 PM
I don’t see how the Patriots don’t have to pay all the guaranted money. They cut him. That puts them on the hook. Unless his contract has explicit language pertaining to this sort of issue.
_______________________
So you’re saying that if, in his contract, it doesn’t say anything about MURDERING someone that he should be owed money from the Pats?
LOL…nice moral compass
The insurance Co that underwrites contracts for mis behavior will ultimately pay. This is one they should pay and get it over with. Then sue the state of mass for having a law thats vacates convictions for dead people. Ya that makes sense.
The real winners are the lawyers and uncle Sam. This case can drag on for years.
Upon his death, his conviction was voided, so as of now, he is innocent of any crime. Can they not pay an innocent man?
The man was found guilty, by a jury of his peers, for killing Mr. Odin.
Any money that goes to anyone, except the lawyers, who will milk their share, needs to go to the Odin family.
Maybe the Hernandez family can sell his SB memorabilia. I am sure someone would buy the ring.
I don’t know whether there is a clause in the contracts that differentiates between the bonuses and the yearly payments or not. And if the deferred bonuses have performance clauses attached to them or not. You can be sure they will have in future though.
Part of the issue is that there is a “fitness for duty” expectation assumed in a contract. So yeah, we agree to pay you this bonus with an expectation that you are free and capable and agree to perform the required responsibilities. By giving you a substantial amount of that money upfront, it’s a good faith gesture on our part that you will do your part as stipulated. However, we are also going to hold back a portion of that bonus to ensure you actually show up free and clear to perform next year. Etc. That’s how many future bonus programs I’ve been involved with worked. And companies have routinely forced key employees to pay back previously paid bonuses when it was discovered acts of fraud were committed during their earning of the bonuses. Wells Fargo Bank is a very recent example.
And besides, these specific decisions will be arbitrated by someone within the NFL. They are not bound by rules of law. So who knows what ultimately happens. I just hope that that human carrion Jose Baez doesnt get one more dime.
His conviction hasn’t been voided yet I don’t believe. It’s not automatic the way I read it.
Patriots may rub a lot of people the wrong way, but I could see Mr Kraft setting up a college fund for Hernandez daughter. I think Kraft is a wise enough man to know that the daughter had nothing to do with any of this, and $100K to a man like Kraft is nothing.
But we all know that if there is a verdict awarding money to Hernandez estate, the lawyer will snatch his money off the top, the victims families will fight for the remainder.
It will be interesting to see if the “innocent due to death” bylaw in Mass will make an appearance in this case.
fieldingfowler says:
Apr 22, 2017 10:49 PM
Upon his death, his conviction was voided, so as of now, he is innocent of any crime. Can they not pay an innocent man?”
_________________________________________
That is the most ridiculous law I have ever heard. So if you murder 10 people on national tv, and you are convicted of first degree murder, but then you die before all your appeals are heard, your conviction is voided???? Is that how it work? Totally asinine!
Hernandez was a bad guy and a murderer. If the Pats owe him any money (which I don’t think they do) it should be given to an organization which helps murder victim’s families.
Good riddance to Hernandez. I am glad he saw fit to save the tax payers money.
How about put it into a college fund for his kid and kids of his victims? Make something good out of Hernandez’s wasted life.
runtheball says:
Apr 22, 2017 7:56 PM
Kraft should pay the money to his daughter and fiance.
———————
If he does that the daughter and fiance wont see much if any of it. The lawyers are going to snatch most or all all of whatever they can squeeze out of this. For all their morality finger pointing these lawyers care not one whit for his daughter nor the victims families. That are simply using them to try and get at the deeper pockets of the team or NFL.
I dont mind a lot of down thumbs on this statement. It ticks me off too.
TheDPR says:
Apr 23, 2017 9:22 AM
How about put it into a college fund for his kid and kids of his victims? Make something good out of Hernandez’s wasted life.
————
This is a wonderful thought but the lawyers wont allow it. They are not looking out for the daughters future, they are after this money so to take it themselves.
If Baez was billing by the hour who exactly was he billing? If it was the fiance/daughter does that not position himself so that even if Kraft did something for them after all the legal stuff was over, does that not empower Baez to put a lien on it to claim it for himself?
Don’t give them a penny. Use it for more ostentatious rings and a nice bonus for the cheerleaders and asst. coaches.
Take all the cash back and do not reward this convicted murderer or his family by letting them keep any of it.
Here’s what I don’t get. In 2001, Rae Carruth did something far more repugnant than Hernandez’s crime -conspiring to murder a woman who was pregnant with his child- and no one ever heard of him since. For the record, he is up for release next year.
So why give Hernandez so much press? He’s dead now and so should any other story pertaining to this person. Let’s move on, there was nothing more to see from the moment they locked him up.