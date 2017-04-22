 Skip to content

Report: Browns still considering Mitchell Trubisky first overall

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 22, 2017, 8:25 AM EDT
Everyone thinks the Browns will take Texas A&M pass rusher Myles Garrett with the first overall pick in the draft on Thursday night, but maybe everyone is wrong.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports that North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is still under serious consideration by the Browns with their top pick.

There’s also been talk that the Brows could draft Garrett first and then try to move up from their second first-round pick, No. 12 overall, and grab Trubisky in the Top 10. The problem is there’s no guarantee he’ll be there. Projections on Trubisky have been all over the map, but some people think the 49ers could take him second overall, which would mean the Browns can only get him if they take him first.

The dilemma for the Browns could be that they think Garrett is the best player in the draft but Trubisky is the best quarterback, and then they have to weigh whether it’s better to use the first pick on the most important position, or on the best player regardless of position.

The Browns could also take Garrett first overall and then take whoever the best quarterback on the board is at 12, whether that’s Trubisky, Clemson’s Deshaun Watson or Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes. But if the Browns think Trubisky is the best quarterback in the draft, it seems odd that they’d settle for their No. 2 or No. 3 quarterback.

There have also been reports, denied by the Browns, of a rift in the front office, with head coach Hue Jackson wanting Garrett but Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta wanting Trubisky. It would be strange, to say the least, for the Browns to hire a head coach with a good track record for developing quarterbacks in Jackson, then use the first overall pick in the draft on a quarterback Jackson doesn’t think they should take.

It’s also possible that what the Browns really want is to trade down, and they’re feigning interest in Trubisky to make any other team that wants him think it would need to trade up to No. 1 to get him.

The Browns have said they won’t announce their pick until they’re on the clock. So we’ll find out on Thursday night.

Teenager’s wish will come true by announcing Ravens first draft pick

Posted by Josh Alper on April 23, 2017, 9:35 AM EDT

In recent years, the NFL has deployed a variety of ways to announce later-round picks in the NFL draft while NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has continued to hold court in the first round.

That won’t be the case if the Ravens make a first-round pick on Thursday. Assuming the Ravens don’t trade out of the first round, 14-year-old TJ Onwuanibe will be doing the honors.

Onwuanibe made the news early last week by organizing a drive to donate pajamas to terminally ill children and then made it again when Ravens coach John Harbaugh told him by video at a school assembly that he’d be announcing the Ravens’ top pick. Onwuanibe was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2015 — he is now in remission — and asked, via the Make-a-Wish Foundation, if he could announce the Ravens pick.

The Ravens are scheduled to pick 16th overall when the draft gets going in Philadelphia on Thursday night.

Jerry Hughes: Defensive change lets us “play to our strength”

Posted by Josh Alper on April 23, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT
When the Bills hired Sean McDermott as their new head coach earlier this year, it meant that their defense would be undergoing a schematic change.

Rex Ryan’s 3-4 base defense was out and McDermott, with defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier’s help, would be installing a 4-3 look. For many Bills veterans, the shift is a familiar one as they went from a 4-3 under coordinator Jim Schwartz in 2014 to playing in Ryan’s system.

Ryan’s system generated more than a few complaints from Bills defenders over the last two years with communication issues and the complexity of the former coach’s scheme at the top of the list. Jerry Hughes, who will move from outside linebacker back to defensive end, is happy about the new look in Buffalo.

“It allows us to kind of play to our strength,” Hughes said, via the Buffalo News. “Four guys coming off the ball, creating that havoc, closing in on that pocket, putting a lot more pressure on QBs than just allowing him to stand back there and just pick us apart. … He wants us to out there and play fast and play physical. That’s the two main focal points that they’re bringing.”

Hughes had 20 sacks in his first two seasons with the Bills, but recorded just 11 over two years playing for Ryan. If he can return to form along with the rest of the defense, it will give McDermott an early edge over his predecessor when it comes to the chances of finally ending Buffalo’s playoff drought.

Rams waive Tre’ Jackson after failed physical

Posted by Josh Alper on April 23, 2017, 8:16 AM EDT
Guard Tre’ Jackson’s stay on the Rams roster turned out to be a short one.

Jackson was claimed off of waivers last week after the 2015 third-round pick’s time with the Patriots came to an end. He was back on the market a day later, however.

Jackson failed his physical with the team and was dropped from the roster as a result. Jackson missed all of the 2016 season because of a knee injury that appears to still be an issue standing between him and the football field. Jackson may get a chance to show he’s healthy down the road, but it may be a little while before he lands on another roster.

Even without Jackson, the Rams have done a lot of work on the offensive line this offseason. They’ve signed left tackle Andrew Whitworth and center John Sullivan as free agents and moved Rob Havenstein and Greg Robinson to new positions as they try to build a more effective unit in Sean McVay’s first season as head coach.

Sunday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on April 23, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
Family ties top this list of reasons why the Bills should draft Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly.

Dolphins TE Julius Thomas feels like he’s “in a good comfort zone.”

Will the Patriots make any big moves this week?

Said North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky of visiting the Jets, “They seemed like they were interested, but it’s hard to tell with all these coaches and teams.”

The Ravens would like to boost their pass rush.

Will the Bengals draft a cornerback?

Discussing the possibility of the Browns drafting Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer.

A look at cornerbacks that may appeal to the Steelers.

The Texans are expected to pick a quarterback.

Ranking past Colts drafts from best to worst.

Running through the risks and rewards of the Jaguars drafting LSU RB Leonard Fournette.

Is another offensive lineman on tap for the Titans in the first round?

Broncos LB Von Miller hit up Coachella this weekend.

Will the Chiefs court more controversy in this year’s draft?

DE Khalil Mack makes this list of the best Raiders draft picks.

Chargers players share thoughts  on the team’s schedule.

Virginia Tech QB Jerod Evans would like to follow Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s blueprint.

The Giants could look to replace DT Johnathan Hankins in the draft.

Cornerback options exist for the Eagles in the draft.

Day two draft picks will be big for the Redskins.

The Bears could take a defensive back with the third pick.

There are defensive end options for the Lions to consider in the draft.

Letting G T.J. Lang leave as a free agent was business as usual for the Packers.

The Vikings could use some new receiving options.

The Falcons are comfortable with DT Dontari Poe’s weight.

The Panthers didn’t do well in a poll of Mexican NFL fans.

If the Saints are going to make a trade for CB Malcolm Butler, it will probably be coming soon.

Will the Buccaneers use Noah Spence at outside linebacker?

Some cautionary advice about overworking Cardinals RB David Johnson.

Rams WR Mike Thomas explains the significance of his jersey number.

Scouting potential partners for Navorro Bowman at linebacker for the 49ers.

Is Washington S Budda Baker a fit for the Seahawks defense?

Bruce Allen says he met privately with Chris Cooley, Scot McCloughan

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 23, 2017, 6:01 AM EDT
One of the odd things that happened as Washington fired G.M. Scot McCloughan this offseason was that Chris Cooley, a former Washington tight end who now works for the team and for a Dan Snyder-owned radio station, speculated on the air that McCloughan was drinking, and it was affecting his job. Even odder was that the team never responded to that allegation, and never acknowledged that it was inappropriate for Cooley to speculate like that.

But team president Bruce Allen tells the Washington Post that he told Cooley privately, with McCloughan present, that the comments were inappropriate.

So why didn’t Allen say so publicly? He says he just doesn’t have the time to shoot down everything said on the radio that isn’t correct.

“There was someone who said on the radio that there was jealousy. Then, there was somebody who said we were trading Kirk Cousins for Tony Romo and giving the Cowboys draft picks. Then Chris said what he said. Then somebody said ‘X, Y and Z.’ I can’t keep up with sports-talk radio; I don’t ever want to keep up with sports-talk radio. If I had Twitter, maybe I would say, ‘This is false! This is false! This is false!’ . . . Every time somebody throws something against the wall to speculate, we’re not going to respond to all that. That’s what the media does. It’s impossible to answer all of the foolishness that’s out there,” Allen said.

Of course Allen can’t be expected to respond to every single thing that’s said on sports talk radio. But this wasn’t just any old thing. This was a guy who works for the team speculating that alcoholism was affecting the team’s G.M. That would have been a time for the team president to speak up. Allen didn’t.

Bill Parcells is glad Tony Romo retired

Posted by Mike Florio on April 22, 2017, 8:54 PM EDT
Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells declined all media requests in the aftermath of the decision of former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo to walk away from football. Parcells has now broken his silence.

I was glad he retired,” Parcells told Gary Myers of the New York Daily News. “Enough is enough. You got to know, this is hazardous to your health.”

Parcells, who added that he wishes tight end Jason Witten had retired, discovered Romo in 2003 as an undrafted player for whom former Cowboys assistant and current Saints coach Sean Payton stood on the table.

But it was more than finding Romo. Parcells also developed the former Eastern Illinois quarterback.

“I really believe I handled him the right way when he was young,” Parcells said. “If I had thrown him in there, it would have been tough. He was indiscriminant. It took a while. When we got [Vinny] Testaverde down there [in 2004], it was a big help to Tony. Vinny was very meticulous, very studious, very professional in his training and his weight lifting. Tony got to see that.”

In 2006, Romo supplanted Drew Bledsoe as the starter, a job Romo held until a back injury last August opened the door for Romo to be supplanted by Dak Prescott.

Cowboys corner Anthony Brown truly has a chip on his shoulder

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 22, 2017, 6:23 PM EDT

Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown is using his draft status as motivation.

But it appears a bunch of internet commenters have left him a little ruffled.

Via the Dallas Morning News and their intrepid band of screenshotters, Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown briefly shared on social media a picture of his new tattoo, a potato chip with a 189 underneath it.

That’s in honor of his overall draft position last year (the sixth round), but it’s hard to imagine what he expected people were going to do with that.

He eventually deleted it, and joked that the response was overwhelming.

Whether the former Purdue cornerback makes an impression in the NFL or not, he guaranteed himself a lifetime of salty trash-talk.

And the first time he gets beaten long early in a game, some wide receiver is going to say “Bet I can’t beat just one.”

Millions still in dispute between Patriots, Aaron Hernandez

Posted by Mike Florio on April 22, 2017, 5:04 PM EDT
The death of former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez concludes all criminal cases against him. The various cases arising from his NFL contract eventually will resume.

Per multiple sources, the NFL and NFL Players Association previously agreed to put any grievances on hold until all criminal prosecution of Hernandez ends.

The issues to eventually be resolved include: (1) Hernandez’s demand for the remaining $3.25 million from his 2012 signing bonus; (2) the grievance filed by the NFL and Patriots seeking repayment of all money given to Hernandez until the 2012 contract; and (3) a grievance filed by Hernandez and the NFLPA for his guaranteed salary in 2013 and 2014 and a 2014 guaranteed workout bonus. (The third grievance was dismissed without prejudice but can be re-filed.)

The Patriots pin their case primarily on the notion that Hernandez allegedly committed two murders before signing the 2012 contract. Hernandez’s argument arises from the notion that he earned the payments, and that the Patriots cut him immediately after he was arrested for killing Odin Lloyd, instead of waiting for the league to suspend him.

Any money ultimately paid to Hernandez’s estate may not remain there for very long. Wrongful death cases have been filed by the estates of Odin Lloyd, Daniel de Abreu, and Safiro Furtado. Even though Hernandez was acquitted of killing de Abreu and Furtado, a lower standard of proof could result in a finding of civil liability.

Taylor Gabriel signs one-year tender offer with Falcons

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 22, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT
Falcons receiver Taylor Gabriel won’t be going anywhere.

As he was expected to do, Gabriel has signed his one-year, $2.81 million tender offer to stay with the Falcons. Gabriel was a restricted free agent, meaning any team could have signed him, but the Falcons could have matched any offer, and that team would have given the Falcons a second-round draft pick.

The Browns made the Browns-like decision to cut Gabriel last year and the Falcons picked him up and immediately benefited, getting 35 catches for 579 yards and six touchdowns out of Gabriel.

In 2018 Gabriel will become an unrestricted free agent if he doesn’t first sign an extension with the Falcons.

Chiefs cut Jaye Howard

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 22, 2017, 2:38 PM EDT
Last year, the Chiefs signed defensive lineman Jaye Howard to a two-year, $10 million contract, with $8.3 million guaranteed. This year, Howard is out.

The Chiefs released Howard today, while still owing him a guaranteed $2.5 million of that contract. If another team signs Howard, the offset in his contract allows the Chiefs to deduct his 2017 salary from the amount they still owe him.

Howard played in eight games last year, starting four, before going on injured reserve with a hip injury. There’s been no recent word on the status of his hip, but the Chiefs may doubt he’ll be able to return to the form they got from him in 2015, when he played in all 16 games with 13 starts and 5.5 sacks.

The 28-year-old Howard entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2012. He played in Seattle as a rookie and then was waived before his second season and picked up by the Chiefs.

Durability concerns could drag down John Ross

Posted by Mike Florio on April 22, 2017, 1:26 PM EDT
A Combine record of 4.22 seconds in the 40-yard dash may not propel John Ross to the top of the draft, after all.

NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock said Friday that injury concerns have caused teams either to downgrade the Washington receiver or to remove him from consideration.

“There are some teams that have pushed him either down their boards or off their boards because of injuries,” Mayock said, via NFL.com. “He’s had surgery on his shoulder, he’s had surgery on both knees, and he’s got a small frame. So the durability is a big issue with him right now.”

Of course, it doesn’t matter if most teams take him from the draft board. If at least two think of him highly — and if they’re willing to assume the risk that he’ll be injured on a regular basis or out of football sooner than expected — his draft stock will remain high.

For his part, Mayock still regards Ross as a first-round talent, who can immediately help as a receiver and a return specialist. Many others still see Ross as a sure-fire top-15 pick.

DeShone Kizer: It was a comment I made and I stand by it

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 22, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT
Former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer initially said he was taken out of context when he was quoted comparing himself to Tom Brady and Cam Newton, but Kizer now says he stands by what he said.

Kizer was asked about the comments on NBCSN during Notre Dame’s spring game, and he confirmed that those comments were an accurate representation of how he views himself.

“When you decide to play a game like this you’re going to try to model yourself after the greatest. It was a comment I made and I’m going to stand by it,” Kizer said.

Kizer said he doesn’t see any reason he shouldn’t aim to be the kind of quarterback Brady and Newton are.

“Why play this game if you don’t want to be the greatest?” Kizer said.

Kizer is hoping to hear his name called on Thursday night in the first round of the NFL draft, although his stock has seemed to slip a bit in the pre-draft process, and he may have to wait until the second or third round to hear his name called.

Former 49ers third-round pick Glen Coffee comes out of retirement

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 22, 2017, 12:47 PM EDT
Glen Coffee, a running back who retired from the 49ers after just one year in the NFL, is trying to make a comeback.

Coffee, the 49ers’ third-round draft pick in 2009, has filed the necessary paperwork to get back in the league. The 49ers placed him on waivers, meaning a team that wants to give him a look can claim him now. If no one claims him he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

The 29-year-old Coffee initially said after retiring that he would go into the ministry, then enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2013 and served for four years.

Now he’s hoping for another chance. He’s a long shot, given how long he’s been away, but a player with the talent to be a third-round pick ought to at least get a tryout from some team. Coffee may be in training camp this year after a seven-year absence.

The Aaron Hernandez smear campaign apparently has begun

Posted by Mike Florio on April 22, 2017, 9:48 AM EDT
On the heels of former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez committing suicide and at the outset of an effort by his family and lawyers to ask tough and pointed questions about it, someone in law enforcement has decided to begin leaking inflammatory allegations about Hernandez. And multiple media outlets are embracing it.

We weren’t going to write about the Newsweek report that Hernandez was bisexual; that he left a suicide note for his “prison boyfriend” and that Hernandez may have killed Odin Lloyd to conceal that Hernandez was involved in an intimate relationship with a man. Hernandez’s sexuality isn’t relevant or newsworthy, especially at this point.

But then, as MDS and I traded emails regarding how to handle this one, the light bulb flickered: The “law enforcement sources” who are leaking this information on an anonymous basis apparently believe they are smearing Hernandez, possibly as a warning to those who plan to challenge whether prison officials failed to take steps aimed at preventing Hernandez from committing suicide.

If Hernandez was motivated to kill Lloyd because Lloyd was going to “out” Hernandez, wouldn’t that have come up at some point between the discovery of Lloyd’s body in June 2013 and the conviction of Hernandez for the killing in April 2015? The biggest weakness in the Lloyd murder (other than the failure to discover the murder weapon) was the absence of a clear motive.

So now law enforcement sources claim anonymously that this was the motive, even though over the past four years there had never been a hint that this was the motive?

Regardless of the true motive for leaking this information about Hernandez, it’s shameful that law enforcement sources are doing it, and those reporting it merit criticism and scrutiny. This isn’t about having sympathy for the murderer; this is about family members who are trying to get to the truth and who now have to brace for any and every kind of ugly accusation to be leaked to Newsweek or other publications if they dare to ask too many tough and pointed questions about the circumstances surrounding Hernandez’s death.

Giants claim evidence was omitted to make Eli Manning look guilty

Posted by Mike Florio on April 22, 2017, 9:07 AM EDT
The Giants consistently have said that the supposed smoking-gun email implicating quarterback Eli Manning in memorabilia fraud was taken out of context and does not show that he actually wanted to dupe purchasers of game-used helmets with helmets not actually used in a game. More than a week later, however, details remain scant.

According to ESPN.com, lawyers representing the Giants and Manning have claimed in a court filing that the lawyers representing the plaintiffs in that case deliberately omitted “relevant evidence” to create the impression that Manning was complicit in a scheme to defraud. Per the report, the legal brief filed Wednesday claims Eli’s emails were mischaracterized, and that (per the report) “hundreds of documents exonerate Manning.”

The claims were made in a formal request to ask the presiding judge to uphold an agreement that information regarded as confidential would not be disclosed publicly. The Giants’ lawyers also contend that the plaintiffs “cherry-picked” the email that seems to show Eli’s involvement, in order to make him look bad publicly.

Missing through any of this is an effort to show why the supposed smoking-gun email isn’t. Nine days after it surfaced, those inclined to assume the worst about the email have seen nothing to dissuade them from doing so. At some point, the false (if it is) impression takes root, making it virtually impossible in this red state/blue state I’m-right-and-your-a-idiot #fakenews society to get those people to change their minds.

The sooner the lawyers representing the Giants and Eli Manning tell the whole story about why the email in which Eli requests two helmets that “can pass as game used” doesn’t mean what it seems to mean on its face, the better the chance that they’ll get people to reach a conclusion other than the one the governor of the state in which the Giants plays its home games immediately embraced.

As mentioned on Friday’s PFT Live, someone needs to tell the lawyers that, at this point, what happens in the court of public opinion is as important as (and maybe more important than) what happens in the court where the fraud case is pending. People who have seen the inflammatory email need to know exactly how and why it was taken out of context, even if that means prematurely playing a hand that would otherwise be played before a judge and a jury.

In the court of public opinion, everyone is on the jury, and plenty made up their minds when they saw the email. Claiming that it was taken out of context isn’t enough to get them to see if differently. If those claiming that the Giants were committing memorabilia fraud are indeed committing fraud on the public, that needs to be proven and not simply alleged.

