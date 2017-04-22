 Skip to content

The Aaron Hernandez smear campaign apparently has begun

Posted by Mike Florio on April 22, 2017, 9:48 AM EDT
On the heels of former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez committing suicide and at the outset of an effort by his family and lawyers to ask tough and pointed questions about it, someone in law enforcement has decided to begin leaking inflammatory allegations about Hernandez. And multiple media outlets are embracing it.

We weren’t going to write about the Newsweek report that Hernandez was bisexual; that he left a suicide not for his “prison boyfriend” and that Hernandez may have killed Odin Lloyd to conceal that Hernandez was involved in an intimate relationship with a man. Hernandez’s sexuality isn’t relevant or newsworthy, especially at this point.

But then, as MDS and I traded emails regarding how to handle this one, the light bulb flickered: The “law enforcement sources” who are leaking this information on an anonymous basis apparently believe they are smearing Hernandez, possibly as a warning to those who plan to challenge whether prison officials failed to take steps aimed at preventing Hernandez from committing suicide.

If Hernandez was motivated to kill Lloyd because Lloyd was going to “out” Hernandez, wouldn’t that have come up at some point between the discovery of Lloyd’s body in June 2013 and the conviction of Hernandez for the killing in April 2015? The biggest weakness in the Lloyd murder (other than the failure to discover the murder weapon) was the absence of a clear motive.

So now law enforcement sources claim anonymously that this was the motive, even though over the past four years there had never been a hint that this was the motive?

Regardless of the true motive for leaking this information about Hernandez, it’s shameful that law enforcement sources are doing it, and those reporting it merit criticism and scrutiny. This isn’t about having sympathy for the murderer; this is about family members who are trying to get to the truth and who now have to brace for any and every kind of ugly accusation to be leaked to Newsweek or other publications if they dare to ask too many tough and pointed questions about the circumstances surrounding Hernandez’s death.

11 Responses to “The Aaron Hernandez smear campaign apparently has begun”
  1. buzz942 says: Apr 22, 2017 9:56 AM

    No matter what comes out, he is still a MURDERER. No sympathies here.

  2. 700levelvet says: Apr 22, 2017 9:56 AM

    I don’t think he needed any help with a “smear campaign”… He did that himself.

  3. edsales87 says: Apr 22, 2017 9:57 AM

    I have no sympathy for a murder. I’m supposed to care about rumors about someone who took lives after his death?

  4. eagleslakers says: Apr 22, 2017 10:09 AM

    The guy murdered at least one person.

    a. A smear campaign isn’t needed. The guy was an awful human being.

    b. Revealing a person was gay or bi-sexual should not be viewed as an attack on a person’s character in this day and age. There is no connection between sexual orientation and character or lack thereof.

  5. tocabi says: Apr 22, 2017 10:12 AM

    I agree with everything said above. I also believe the same could be said about Hernandez’ management and legal team that implied foul play without knowing on shreds of truth about his suicide. Everyone involved here is scum and there lays the issue with Arron’s life.

  6. patriots123456 says: Apr 22, 2017 10:13 AM

    I’d like to see what was written in those three letters he left in the cell.

  7. puckthafatriots**** says: Apr 22, 2017 10:13 AM

    If Aaron Hernandez was a member of my family, I would have severed ties long ago.

  8. fartsmella says: Apr 22, 2017 10:16 AM

    I disagree, I think it’s newsworthy.

  9. derekgorgonstar says: Apr 22, 2017 10:21 AM

    Yeah, he had a good name until then.

    Lawyers……

  10. thrifty says: Apr 22, 2017 10:21 AM

    Hernandez smeared himself years ago.

  11. nflfan1blog says: Apr 22, 2017 10:27 AM

    How do you FURTHER smear a convicted murderer?

