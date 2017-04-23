Buccaneers ambivalent at best about Hard Knocks

Posted by Mike Florio on April 23, 2017, 1:26 PM EDT

The Buccaneers aren’t nearly as zealous about their turn on Hard Knocks as other teams have been in the past. In addition to coach Dirk Koetter’s candor about his wish that the Bucs hadn’t drawn the short straw, G.M. Jason Licht has made it clear that, if Tampa had its druthers, the league would have picked another for the assignment.

“We definitely don’t feel like we won some sort of a prize,’’ Licht said on an ESPN podcast, via Roy Cummings of FloridaFootballInsiders.com. “We got to the point where we were all on the same page and we were . . . OK with it,’’ Licht said. “I mean, we know that they have a very professional outfit. And it may not look like it from the perception of the fans, but at some point, early on the process, I was told that it’s not as intrusive as it looks.”

It’s still incredibly intrusive. And potentially disruptive. Only two good arguments support opening the team to the constant cameras and microphones: (1) players may try harder when being filmed by outsiders (Vince Lombardi apparently used to instruct NFL Films cameramen to pretend to shoot practice even when they had no film); and (2) the extra exposure prepares players and coaches for the enhanced attention that comes from a successful season.

Plenty of other arguments can be made against it, from the potential for having secrets disclosed to competitors to players overdoing it for the cameras (especially during joint practices) to players being embarrassed (like when Antonio Cromartie couldn’t remember the names of his children) to making public the various terminations of players than happen as rosters are trimmed.

Few teams really want to do it. As long as the league at large chooses to do it, the NFL will have to find someone every year to volunteer or, ultimately, to relent.