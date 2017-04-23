Florida draft prospect Caleb Brantley arrested for punching a woman

Florida defensive tackle Caleb Brantley was expecting to be drafted this week, with some projections having him going in the first round. But things have just changed dramatically.
Brantley was arrested in Gainesville for allegedly punching a woman, knocking her unconscious and knocking out a tooth. He is facing a misdemeanor count of simple battery.
The police report says the 307-pound Brantley punched the 120-pound victim in the face. Although the report says the victim pushed Brantley first, it says that the “use of force was clearly out of retaliation and not self defense” and that Brantley’s force “far exceeded what was reasonable or necessary.” Two witnesses saw Brantley punch the woman, police say.
The incident sounds similar to the arrest of Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon. That incident has surely affected Mixon’s draft stock, but Brantley’s stock is likely to drop even further. Mixon has spent the last three months meeting with NFL coaches and personnel executives and promising them that he is a changed man. Brantley simply doesn’t have the time to do that, with only days to go before the draft. Teams may also question whether they can ever trust Brantley to stay out of trouble if he can’t restrain himself from punching a woman when he knows the draft is approaching.
We’ll see this week whether any team is willing to draft Brantley at all, and if so how that team explains why it would take a chance on such a player.
Someone will draft him unfortunately.
And the beat goes on.
This is stuff you cannot measure or even guess at beforehand. There’s no test you can take to measure this level of stupidity. Letting yourself be around a situation like this where you “could” be blamed, let alone actually do it?
Bah. Dude. He would’ve been a first rounder last year.
You can’t fix stupid.
Well CFL is where you are going if lucky.
Seriously, screw these guys.
Woman beating seems to be the prevalent culture in *communities* the majority of players come from now.
A multi-million dollar mistake.
Shouldn’t have pushed him.
What, are there no men for these dudes to get into fights with? Sheesh. It’s a 120 pound chick, WALK….AWAY….
Stoopid Stoopid Stooooopid!
Players should just NEVER put themselves in situations where this kind of idiocy is likely to occur. In fact, declare for the draft and join the closest monastery to your training facility. Drop off the face of the Earth and get paid.
Stupid AND a scumbag.
I really hope someone has video of this incident since it seems to be the only factor that makes any damned difference.
way to help your draft stock, Einstein, typical Florida scum
He’ll be a Cowboy in four days
they get dumber and dumber each and every year
I wonder why racism exists.
Mixon harassed a gay man and called him horrible names, then unloaded on a chick for basically nothing. This tool may be worse. Put them out of work and in jail.