Jerry Hughes: Defensive change lets us “play to our strength”

Posted by Josh Alper on April 23, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

When the Bills hired Sean McDermott as their new head coach earlier this year, it meant that their defense would be undergoing a schematic change.

Rex Ryan’s 3-4 base defense was out and McDermott, with defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier’s help, would be installing a 4-3 look. For many Bills veterans, the shift is a familiar one as they went from a 4-3 under coordinator Jim Schwartz in 2014 to playing in Ryan’s system.

Ryan’s system generated more than a few complaints from Bills defenders over the last two years with communication issues and the complexity of the former coach’s scheme at the top of the list. Jerry Hughes, who will move from outside linebacker back to defensive end, is happy about the new look in Buffalo.

“It allows us to kind of play to our strength,” Hughes said, via the Buffalo News. “Four guys coming off the ball, creating that havoc, closing in on that pocket, putting a lot more pressure on QBs than just allowing him to stand back there and just pick us apart. … He wants us to out there and play fast and play physical. That’s the two main focal points that they’re bringing.”

Hughes had 20 sacks in his first two seasons with the Bills, but recorded just 11 over two years playing for Ryan. If he can return to form along with the rest of the defense, it will give McDermott an early edge over his predecessor when it comes to the chances of finally ending Buffalo’s playoff drought.