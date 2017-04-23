Jerry Hughes: Defensive change lets us “play to our strength”

When the Bills hired Sean McDermott as their new head coach earlier this year, it meant that their defense would be undergoing a schematic change.
Rex Ryan’s 3-4 base defense was out and McDermott, with defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier’s help, would be installing a 4-3 look. For many Bills veterans, the shift is a familiar one as they went from a 4-3 under coordinator Jim Schwartz in 2014 to playing in Ryan’s system.
Ryan’s system generated more than a few complaints from Bills defenders over the last two years with communication issues and the complexity of the former coach’s scheme at the top of the list. Jerry Hughes, who will move from outside linebacker back to defensive end, is happy about the new look in Buffalo.
“It allows us to kind of play to our strength,” Hughes said, via the Buffalo News. “Four guys coming off the ball, creating that havoc, closing in on that pocket, putting a lot more pressure on QBs than just allowing him to stand back there and just pick us apart. … He wants us to out there and play fast and play physical. That’s the two main focal points that they’re bringing.”
Hughes had 20 sacks in his first two seasons with the Bills, but recorded just 11 over two years playing for Ryan. If he can return to form along with the rest of the defense, it will give McDermott an early edge over his predecessor when it comes to the chances of finally ending Buffalo’s playoff drought.
As far a I know, the Bills’ greatest strength is the fond memories everyone has of their team from the early 90’s
Well in all fairness the NT is the key to the 3-4 defense and Marcell Dareus started out suspended and finished injured. He was the complete definition of stealing a pay check.
Hughes is spot on. The current personnel are better suited for a 4-3 defense and McDermott put together a great one in Carolina. New scheme, a couple of potential stars coming off injuries, and the departure of Rex & Rob should take care of the defense.
Huge Viking fan here. It’s great to see Leslie Frazier hasn’t let the despicable way he was treated by my team affect him negatively. IMHO I thought he was the perfect HC for my club and I believe his firing was mostly racially motivated. I’m ashamed of the way he was treated!
Well in all fairness Marcell Dareus’ strength is as a penetrating, disruptive DT, not a space eating NT. Can’t defend the suspension (although saying he was stealing a paycheck is wrong as players are not paid for games they are suspended). But having a player who excels in one role, giving them a big contract, then asking them to do something that they are both not as good at and is less impactful and then being surprised that it doesn’t work out is a bit absurd.
this draft BUST should have nothing to say
Jerry Hughes is NOT a Draft bust. Indianapolis drafted him into the 3-4 defense which he spent three seasons in with 5 total sacks. Buffalo traded for him and installed the 4-3 in his first two seasons, 3-4 in the last two… picking up 31 sacks in 4 years. He has also been sturdy while playing in Buffalo, missing only 1 game. It’s not the player that is the bust, It’s the system… the 3-4 only works with the correct personnel.
He busted with the Colts because they put him at the OLB spot on a traditional 3-4D. And as Jerry points out here, he’d much rather play as a DE.
Hey look at that, he’s got 20 sacks in two season as a 4-3 DE.
The Bills were 3rd and 4th overall in Jim Schwartz’s 4-3 and we led the league in sacks. Rex was a publicity hire who tried to cram his D into our established talent. The Bills front 4 is made for a 4-3. Expect the D to be better than 19th – its overall position the last 2 years under Rex
Rex and Rob stole all they could, from Duffs. All you can eat ?? Boy did they. Please remember that the Bills had a good defense 2 seasons ago and a bad offense, now we have the #1 rushing team and a bad defense.
Hopefully the offense gets better and the D gets back online, then 8-8 here we come !!
The strength of 8-8.