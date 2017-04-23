Jimmy Garoppolo trade reportedly “not happening”

Last week, Patriots V.P. of player personnel Nick Caserio didn’t slam the door on a possible trade of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Adam Schefter of ESPN now has.
Per Schefter, a Garoppolo trade is “not happening.”
This doesn’t mean the Patriots would have never traded Garoppolo under any set of circumstances. It means that none of the potentially interested teams (like the Browns, or maybe the Browns) will be making the Patriots an offer they can’t refuse.
As PFT understands it, Patriots coach Bill Belichick has decided that, for 2017, he wants Garoppolo to serve as Tom Brady’s No. 2, and that Belichick will worry about 2018 when 2018 comes. As a practical matter, however, Belichick would have to at least consider whether to depart from that plan if offered enough to get him to stop and think. Appearing last week on PFT Live, Tom Curran of CSN New England said that it would take multiple first-round picks to get Belichick to change his plans.
So if none the potentially interested teams (like the Browns, or maybe the Browns) are willing to put multiple first-round picks on the table, a trade isn’t happening. Which means that, come next year, Belichick will have to decide whether to let Garoppolo walk via free agency, whether to try to sign him to a bridge deal pending Brady’s retirement, or whether to use the franchise tag, either to keep Garoppolo for 2018 or to set up a Matt Cassel-style trade.
These decisions are all being made against the backdrop of the possibility that Father Time will at some point in the next 12 months whack Tom Brady over the head with Father Time’s weapon of choice (I can never remember what it is — sickle, scythe, big-ass hourglass, chainsaw, and/or nunchucks).
Hard to disagree with BB. He tries to win every year and 2018 is not now.
Good…. Tired of hearing about it….
Whoever may want him has to REALLY step up & make a FRANCHISE OFFER TYPE DEAL…..
An example of that type offer would be the Browns offering:
1st & 2nd this year
&
1st & 2nd next year….. Or maybe in the Browns case 2 2nd rounders & a 3rd next year…. The Browns do have 3 2nd rounders next year….
ANYTHING less than that isn’t a serious offer
Anyone ever consider (as sacrilege as it may be) that it’s Brady who will be traded in 2018 for multiple picks ?
Wow. Who are they not trading him for?
unbreakable02215 says:
Apr 23, 2017 7:36 PM
No one is trading multiple picks for a 41 year old QB, even if he is Tom Brady.
meanwhile, the browns will either trade up
for trubisky or take him 1st overall.
yikes!
stupid is as stupid does
When Brady gets his 6th Lombardi this coming year he will probably call it a career….. Putting Jimmy in the drivers seat for the next 12-15 years…..
Brady will CRUSH Father Time, and leave Father Time with its FIRST loss
TB12 is more popular in Boston than Kraft is, so he can play until he doesn’t want to anymore. The Browns would be smart to parlay a few draft picks into a QB that has been in the on field and off field situations that JG has, and has the talent to move the bar in Cleveland. This isn’t as complicated as it has been spun up. Calmer heads will be present on both sides come Thursday.
If there’s one thing anyone that’s paid attention over the years has learned from watching how Belichick has done things when it comes to roster building it’s that his tinkering and trading is never over until it is over and in this case that will be when the trading deadline passes. At this point nothing he does should surprise anyone.
If Brady were to be injured, the Patriots would still have an opportunity to win the Super Bowl behind Garopollo. It’s highly unlikely that they could win with a still raw, Jacoby Brissett.
Lack of depth at QB is a league wide problem. For most teams, their season ends if their starting QB goes down.
Franchise tag next year, if they don’t get extension completed. For now, teams can just relax about Jimmy and focus on what else is out there and available.
the aren’t trading him because they know even the browns aren’t that stupid. he has shown nothing to warrant multiple 1st round picks…..lets put the giants in the pats division and make things interesting.