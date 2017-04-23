Mark Richt talks David Njoku, Brad Kaaya, more

Posted by Mike Florio on April 23, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT

As the draft approaches, we’ve talked to more than a few NCAA coaches. Friday’s PFT Live include a visit from Miami coach Mark Richt, who has a couple of intriguing prospects in the 2017 draft.

I asked specifically about tight end David Njoku and quarterback Brad Kaaya.

“The big thing for him is he does have a rare athleticism at that tight end position,” Richt said of Njoku. “The length, the speed, and the quickness. Sometimes when guys are longer and they weigh 245, 250 [pounds] they don’t have the quicks. But he’s got great quick twitch. He’s got great body control. He can catch a ball in kind of any position you can ask for. He’s a much tougher online blocker than people want to give him credit for.”

The guy who threw the ball to Njoku isn’t rated as highly, but he has potential at the next level.

“I think Brad’s going to be be a guy that’s going to come into a program and they’re going to say, ‘This guy can function in this league,'” Richt said of Kaaya. “He’s going to know what to do. He loves the game of football, he’ll study, he’ll learn, he’ll know what to do and how to do it. He’ll be a guy that I think everybody would feel very comfortable in a backup role, and then I think one day he’s going to get his moment, he’s going to get his shot. And I’m sure he’ll be ready for it when the time comes. . . . If developed properly, he could have a great and long NFL career.”

Richt also provided a candid, and sensible, answer regarding how he determines what to tell scouts about his players as the draft approaches. Ultimately, it’s a report card on their football ability and effort, and Richt tells his players in advance that if they want him to say good things to the NFL scouts and coaches, the players need to do good things while playing college football.