Rams waive Tre’ Jackson after failed physical

Posted by Josh Alper on April 23, 2017, 8:16 AM EDT

Guard Tre’ Jackson’s stay on the Rams roster turned out to be a short one.

Jackson was claimed off of waivers last week after the 2015 third-round pick’s time with the Patriots came to an end. He was back on the market a day later, however.

Jackson failed his physical with the team and was dropped from the roster as a result. Jackson missed all of the 2016 season because of a knee injury that appears to still be an issue standing between him and the football field. Jackson may get a chance to show he’s healthy down the road, but it may be a little while before he lands on another roster.

Even without Jackson, the Rams have done a lot of work on the offensive line this offseason. They’ve signed left tackle Andrew Whitworth and center John Sullivan as free agents and moved Rob Havenstein and Greg Robinson to new positions as they try to build a more effective unit in Sean McVay’s first season as head coach.