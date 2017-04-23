Rams waive Tre’ Jackson after failed physical

Guard Tre’ Jackson’s stay on the Rams roster turned out to be a short one.
Jackson was claimed off of waivers last week after the 2015 third-round pick’s time with the Patriots came to an end. He was back on the market a day later, however.
Jackson failed his physical with the team and was dropped from the roster as a result. Jackson missed all of the 2016 season because of a knee injury that appears to still be an issue standing between him and the football field. Jackson may get a chance to show he’s healthy down the road, but it may be a little while before he lands on another roster.
Even without Jackson, the Rams have done a lot of work on the offensive line this offseason. They’ve signed left tackle Andrew Whitworth and center John Sullivan as free agents and moved Rob Havenstein and Greg Robinson to new positions as they try to build a more effective unit in Sean McVay’s first season as head coach.
Patriots don’t make mistakes.
Huge Viking fan here, very little chance my team will sign him even in the future given that he doesn’t have an arrest record.
kurdishpats1 says:
Apr 23, 2017 8:42 AM
Yes they do, they just make fewer of them and this wasn’t one of them.
kurdishpats1 says:
Apr 23, 2017 8:42 AM
Waiving him wasn’t a mistake. Drafting him was.
Meh, I’m not certain that drafting Tre’ Jackson with the 111th pick was a mistake. He is currently ranked the 77th best pick of the draft despite his injury history (according to profootball reference). Hopefully he can get his knee healthy and continue his career.
finnymcphin says:
Apr 23, 2017 9:20 AM
kurdishpats1 says:
Apr 23, 2017 8:42 AM
That’s true.
Tre Jackson was a fourth rounder, 111th pick.
pastabelly says:
Apr 23, 2017 9:35 AM
Waiving him wasn’t a mistake. Drafting him was.
The Patriots should have anticipated he would be injured?
youknowiknowitall says:
Apr 23, 2017 11:06 AM
