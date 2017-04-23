Report: Packers’ coaches “incensed” Ted Thompson let T.J. Lang walk

When the Packers decided not to out-bid the Lions for veteran guard T.J. Lang last month, it was business as usual: The Packers don’t overspend in free agency, and when a soon-to-be 30-year-old guard with a hip injury hits free agency, that’s the type of player you’d expect to leave in Green Bay.
Nonetheless, it apparently didn’t sit well with Green Bay’s coaching staff.
According to Bob McGinn of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers’ coaches were incensed that G.M. Ted Thompson let Lang get away in free agency. McGinn suggests that longtime Packers offensive line coach James Campen was working hard to keep Lang and was particularly upset when the Packers didn’t keep him.
If that’s true, it’s not unusual: Coaches are loyal to the guys who have worked hard for them. Lang has worked hard for Campen for eight years. They had a good relationship. No coach wants to see a favorite player leave.
McGinn, however, drops that nugget into a larger piece suggesting the Packers are cheap, and Thompson’s frugal approach is hurting the team on the field. McGinn notes that the Packers carried over nearly $8 million in cap space from 2016 to 2017 as apparent evidence of Thompson’s excessive frugality, but in reality that’s nothing out of the ordinary. According to NFLPA records, the Packers carried over $7.98 million in cap space, while the average NFL team carried over $9.18 million in cap space. In other words, not only was Thompson overly frugal in his handling of the salary cap last year, but he was actually less frugal than average.
McGinn also notes that over the last six years, the Packers have always ranked somewhere between seventh and 18th in the NFL in the amount of cap space they carried over from one year to the next. So the Packers are actually closer to the middle of the league in terms of carrying over cap space than they are extremely frugal.
And, of course, the Packers have made the playoffs eight years in a row. Thompson’s cautious approach to cap management is designed to keep the team in contention year after year, rather than having some boom years when they spend big on free agency, followed by some bust years when they have to cut key players just to get under the cap. It’s hard to deny that it’s working as planned.
It’s possible that Lang will play great for the Lions, that the Packers’ offensive line will decline without him, and that a year from now we’ll all be saying that Thompson made a mistake not spending the money it would have taken to keep Lang. But even if it turns out that the coaches are right to be incensed about Lang, that doesn’t mean Thompson’s thinking was flawed.
As well they should be!!! Could easily come back to haunt them.
Bob McGinn is an idiot!
Even I want to criticize GM’s for letting guys walk, but having observed the NFL for years, it does appear that the better teams rarely ever overspend, and have little problem letting guys walk for bigger paydays.
If Ted Thompson puts another Lombardi in the Lambeau field trophy case some time soon, he may very well wind up in the HoF, and deservedly so.
Campen? I don’t think you’ll find him on a mount rushmore of coaches any time soon.
Ted analyses every key personnel decision very thoroughly. It is too early to say if he made a good or bad decision by not overpaying for TJ. Bill Belichick makes decisions like this to let key players walk about every year and he is considered a genius.
You take Aaron Rodgers off the Packers and they are a 4-12 team. Then again you can prob say the same thing about New Orleans.
Time to fire the O-Line coach. Is Dave DeGuglielmo available?
“In other words, not only was Thompson overly frugal …”
You’re missing a word in that sentence. You should put the word “not” in front of “overly” since your point is that Thompson was not being overly frugal.
The defense has had three good years under Thompson : 2008 nfc championship game 2010 super bowl and 2014 nfc championship game choke job..
You would think TT would realize this : All these 3 teams had two common factors they could rush the passer and had an above average secondary
Instead they have slow linebackers, no pass rush and well cornerbacks that cant cover :
Granted shields was out of tt control but letting Hayward wasn’t. He does have stud safeties
Layoff capers with the garbage TT has given him to work with the man has done a great job.
This defense is not getting better any day soon so well if Rodgers can put up 50 a game they got a shot . Doesn’t matter who the defensive coordinator is
Lang had to struggle to get on the field due to injuries last year.
This will be a non issue if they can land Forrest Lamp in round 1. Younger, healthier, more athletic, cheaper, and could be fantastic day 1 in the same vein as a Zack Martin or Cody Whitehair.
Therealtrenches, the Packers are a team in decline so doubt very much that there’s a Lombardi trophy in the near future.
McGinn morphed into a muckraker long ago. He’ll write anything to stir up controversy. McGinn is not fit to shine TT’s shoes.
Best QB in the league for this long and only one title? Pffft, Green Bay spends under the Cap and it has cost them titles.
Sometimes people neglect to factor in the Compensatory Draft Pick when evaluating a decision like this. It isn’t just that Lang would have cost 9 million per year or so, a lot for a player at age 30 with an extensive injury history. It’s 9 million per year plus a 4th round pick the team wouldn’t be receiving if they kept him. It’s not just the money. I am not saying it was a good move or not, but you have to look at the overall picture and all the factors that play a part.
This is no big deal. Ted Thompson was probably “incensed” too, that he had to let Lang walk. I don’t blame the O-Line coach either. It takes a while to put together a unit, and the O-Line has to work together as a unit. Any O-Line coach that’s been around for a while knows they’re going to have to be prepared for guys leaving. This goes on inside every team’s headquarters. I like to see coaches sticking up for their guys.
I wonder how TT would be doing if it weren’t for Aaron Rodgers.
He’d have been fired long ago.
Fired, that is, if Mark Murphy had the balls to do so.
The number of seasons where TT can solely rely on Arron Rodgers to carry this team are very coming to an end!
I enjoy reading McGinn since he has relationships with scouts across the US and brings unique perspective. He also tells it like he sees it. But I will say he has been overly critical of TT as if Ted knocked over his mailbox and didn’t apologize. McGinn has to be thinking of retirement soon and appears to be getting bolder and bolder with his commentary over the past season or two. If I’m Campen or another Packers coach I think twice about picking up the phone and returning Bob’s call.
Lions will take division this year. Likely fizzle out in play offs tho
Huge Viking fan here. I sure wish Slick Rick had half the smarts of TT. He likes to pretend he is TT’s equal but we all know that all of barney nation suffers from wee wee envy of the great Green Bay Packers and their equally great fans. I’m so ashamed………
Only the Packers and Patriots have been in the playoffs every season the last eight years. The big difference is that the Patriots have Belichick, not McCarthy.
@cribbage12 – McGinn claims to have relationships with scouts across the US. Key word being claims. McGinn has never named a single source, not one, ever. I agree with you, no GB coach should ever speak with McGinn.
A tricky Lions GM Bob Quinn pulls a Belichick and signs a division rival’s free agent.
The Packers are about 20mil under the cap. Detroit gave him a market contract, nothing crazy. Lang may have even taken a little less to stay too. But he goes to a division rival. Guards can play into their 30’s. I don’t know about his hip, or if they have a young guy they like, but the coaches may have a point.
We make way too much of Organizations “letting” their players go. They got a plan.
The whole Packer organization turned around with Ron Wolfe trading for Farve and 8 year veteran Reggie White.