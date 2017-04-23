Former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett has emerged as the consensus No. 1 overall pick. That consensus does not include Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp.
“I don’t see it from this kid,” Sapp told Adam Schefter of ESPN. “I see the splash plays; everybody gets those. Where’s the game he took over? Where? Any defensive lineman who’s the No. 1 pick, you turn up and you say, ‘There it is!’ This kid, no, I don’t. I’m a pretty plain and frank guy, and I watch the tape and he disappears. I watch the tape, and he absolutely disappears.”
So why does pretty much everyone but Sapp have Garrett at No. 1?
“It’s all about measurable,” Sapp said. “Once you hit the measurable, it’s tough to get them old scout people off the numbers, and that’s what [Garrett] has. He’s big, and he’s fast. Now some defensive line coach is thinking, ‘I can turn him into something.’ How? I’m trying to figure this out. Really? Are we lowering the bar? . . .
“I see a lazy kid that makes four plays a game. This is the No. 1 guy? No, no, no. This ain’t even close.”
So that’s the news: Sapp doesn’t think Garrett should be the No. 1 overall pick. Fine. That’s his prerogative to disagree with the manner in which the wind has been consistently blowing — although some have indeed raised the point that Garrett doesn’t dominate often enough on tape to justify the belief that he’ll dominate at the next level.
Next comes the more intriguing part, from our perspective: How did this story come to be?
Schefter, who primarily tweets and talks, has taken the time to write up an article with strong, opinionated quotes from someone who currently isn’t the in NFL in a coaching, scouting, playing, or media capacity. It’s fair to ask why.
This doesn’t fit with Schefter’s usual role of generating information, mainly transactional, on a neverending basis. (And he does that better than anyone at this point.) It’s a hard right turn for him, and it’s hard not to wonder whether this is Schefter’s way of showcasing an opinion contrary to the “Garrett is No. 1” viewpoint as a favor to someone in the Cleveland front office who is trying to push back against Garrett being Cleveland’s first overall pick.
Consider this portion of the article: “Still, Garrett is considered the favorite to go No. 1 to the Cleveland Browns, who used the No. 1 overall pick in the 2000 draft on Penn State defensive end Courtney Brown. ‘I don’t think this kid is as good as Courtney Brown either,’ Sapp said.” That feels like a stern warning to whoever will be breaking the tie in Cleveland regarding the potential pitfall of using the No. 1 overall pick on Garrett.
The Browns reportedly are still torn on whether to take Garrett, and coach Hue Jackson reportedly wants Garrett.
If that’s what Warren Sapp says, then we all know that Myles Garrett definitely should be the number one pick.
Sapp just trying to be relevant, like that is ever gonna happen.
The fastest way to get me to change channels is to simply hear Sapp speak.
Or….a favor to someone holding pick 2 or 3.
“Oh man, we should really think hard about this based on Sapp’s comments.” – No one ever
he should leave that stuff to you huh Florio….
I don’t likeep Sapp but he’s right
if Cleveland needs advice of how not to pay hookers and get arrested and subsequently lose their jobs then Sapp is their man, but if they want to start building their team then they need to (or should have already) devise a plan and take the absolute top players (including Garrett at #1),available in the draft with their first four picks in the top 52.
Sapp is probably right the Combine numbers over shadow performance on the field that’s why there are so many draft busts these days
Sapp’s past legal troubles and persona on the field will be brought up and used to bash his opinion.
so, there’s a story inside an inside story. Sounds like the media isn’t all that reliable. Does PFT do that kind of reporting?
Who cares what Sapp has to say……
i agree
had bust written all over him
Warren shouldn’t you be, I don’t know, talking to your bankruptcy lawyers or settling up with your most recent call girl?
After all that Sapp has been involved with in recent years, do people still really care about his opinion?
Cleveland could take any of the top 10 guys in this draft and it will make their team better. Garrett, Thomas, Allen, Adams, Hooker, Fournette are all better than anyone currently on the Browns roster and would be immediate starters.
New Rule: No Warren Sapp stories unless the words “porn”, “drugs”, or “incarceration” are also included.
So is Garrett now going to “punish” Sapp as well as the Browns if he’s not the #1?
And if he falls to say #5 is he going to also “punish” the teams at 2, 3 and 4 if they don’t take him?
Garrett seems very immature to me.
The problem for the GMs with the highest picks is if they don’t take him at the top of the draft they will get a lot of immediate criticism while it will take 2-3 years to really know whether they were correct in not taking him as a top 5.
Warren Sapp can say he doesn’t appreciate X, Y or Z about a player’s game — but if the widely recognized top pick in the draft isn’t Sapp’s number one — it follows that Sapp has to at least name one more players who should be drafted ahead of Garrett.
Otherwise, he is just putting someone else down. And if there is a human worthy of being on the ass end of some insults, it’s Sapp.
Thats his opinion and that’s fine but who does Sapp believe should be taken first overall then?
Sapp is also mad Garret pays His hookers instead of throwing them in the hall way like Warren. Why is what Sapp says even news?
Not a Sapp fan but i agree with him. Bashing the person for what he has done is silly as what does that have to with evaluating a player. Glass houses people.
maybe Uncle Warren can guide rookies on financial management and fiscal responsibility this year?
Sapp is a moron.
But he’s got a point.
100%. He should fall all the way to my team.
Sapp is an idiot. But, Myles Garrett makes me nervous at #1. I just have this feeling Jonathan Allen is a better player and will have a better career.
I’m a Browns fan and hope I’m wrong, but I don’t know if Garrett has “it”.
Just because I don’t personally like Sapp doesn’t mean I’m closed minded and can’t agree with him. He’s right.
Warren , thanks for reminding everyone why you are an idiot.
Why am I listening to this idiot . . .
I tend to agree with him on Garrett, but Sapp did think that Gerald McCoy was better than Suh. That seems more than a bit silly in hindsight.
Makes me wonder which nfl analyst at espn is getting the axe and being replaced by Sapphead.
Sapp is in desperate need of a job and would likely take the gig for half of what espn is paying someone they might be looking to replace. He’s a bomb throw without a throttle and those types seem to be in vogue at the mothership.
espn is on a cost cutting binge so saving a few bucks works for them also.
Don’t need Sapp to retell the story over and over of a guy getting drafted high , gets more money than he could ever dream and the fire goes out in wanting to do the work to be great in the league.
Sapp….This guy was always a tool. Nowhere near HOf material.
What a joke.
Sapp’s credibility and intelligence is equal to my Mr. Potato Head. I guess you got dementia from playing football.
I thought Saap was in jail…who cares what he thinks and why is he even relevant these days?
The only person worse than warren sapp is the person son that seeks out his take on something. He coupled his terrible ideas with being a terrible person.
I watch a lot of A&M games and garret is not worthy of a top 5 pick as he does have a lot of tendency to completely disappear against better talent !!!!!
As a GM I would have him graded as a 3rd round pick …. anything else is a reach for this kid ….
Sapp was dismissive of Strahan too. He was wrong.
Sap is very insecure, I’ve never seen him say anyone else is great, unless the player in question is a former Bucs teammate..
This kid doesn’t have the stuff. He needs to beat the crap out of a few hookers, then he will be on sapps level.
This time of the year. It’s very commonplace for disinformation. It’s taboo to state it but the people who are trusted to provide info, are often times in league with agents and people (teams) behind the scenes, to give out false information. The idea is to create a spin to help further an agenda. We see it all the time in the media, who creates false narratives on a daily basis. So much so, that reality lines are no longer blurred. They are invisible. You can very easily create a false reality nowadays.
Sapp isn’t the first player to question taking Garrett at number 1. While I wouldn’t at all base my draft plan around what Sapp has to offer, what should be understood is that it’s foolish to think anyone can know that a given player is worth a given pick. Why wasn’t JJ Watt, the most dominant player in the league drafted first overall while guys like Jamarcus Russell were? It’d be ridiculous to criticize Cleveland for taking Garrett at number 1. It might be almost as ridiculous to criticize if they didn’t, especially when they still don’t have a starting qb in a qb-driven league.
And Sapp shouldn’t have a national forum to spew his stupidity. Zero credibility. (He can’t even spell it)
As far as I’m concerned, he has one too many “p”s in his last name.
Literally nothing Warren Sapp says can be taken seriously. Either he’s talking about something he knows nothing about, or he’s trashing someone who plays D-Line because he’s a petty and jealous has been. Nothing he says is credible.
Plain and frank guys normally pay their hookies.