Posted by Mike Florio on April 23, 2017, 5:17 PM EDT

Former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett has emerged as the consensus No. 1 overall pick. That consensus does not include Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp.

“I don’t see it from this kid,” Sapp told Adam Schefter of ESPN. “I see the splash plays; everybody gets those. Where’s the game he took over? Where? Any defensive lineman who’s the No. 1 pick, you turn up and you say, ‘There it is!’ This kid, no, I don’t. I’m a pretty plain and frank guy, and I watch the tape and he disappears. I watch the tape, and he absolutely disappears.”

So why does pretty much everyone but Sapp have Garrett at No. 1?

“It’s all about measurable,” Sapp said. “Once you hit the measurable, it’s tough to get them old scout people off the numbers, and that’s what [Garrett] has. He’s big, and he’s fast. Now some defensive line coach is thinking, ‘I can turn him into something.’ How? I’m trying to figure this out. Really? Are we lowering the bar? . . .