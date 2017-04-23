Sunday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on April 23, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT

Family ties top this list of reasons why the Bills should draft Ole Miss QB Chad Kelly.

Dolphins TE Julius Thomas feels like he’s “in a good comfort zone.”

Will the Patriots make any big moves this week?

Said North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky of visiting the Jets, “They seemed like they were interested, but it’s hard to tell with all these coaches and teams.”

The Ravens would like to boost their pass rush.

Will the Bengals draft a cornerback?

Discussing the possibility of the Browns drafting Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer.

A look at cornerbacks that may appeal to the Steelers.

The Texans are expected to pick a quarterback.

Ranking past Colts drafts from best to worst.

Running through the risks and rewards of the Jaguars drafting LSU RB Leonard Fournette.

Is another offensive lineman on tap for the Titans in the first round?

Broncos LB Von Miller hit up Coachella this weekend.

Will the Chiefs court more controversy in this year’s draft?

DE Khalil Mack makes this list of the best Raiders draft picks.

Chargers players share thoughts on the team’s schedule.

Virginia Tech QB Jerod Evans would like to follow Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s blueprint.

The Giants could look to replace DT Johnathan Hankins in the draft.

Cornerback options exist for the Eagles in the draft.

Day two draft picks will be big for the Redskins.

The Bears could take a defensive back with the third pick.

There are defensive end options for the Lions to consider in the draft.

Letting G T.J. Lang leave as a free agent was business as usual for the Packers.

The Vikings could use some new receiving options.

The Falcons are comfortable with DT Dontari Poe’s weight.

The Panthers didn’t do well in a poll of Mexican NFL fans.

If the Saints are going to make a trade for CB Malcolm Butler, it will probably be coming soon.

Will the Buccaneers use Noah Spence at outside linebacker?

Some cautionary advice about overworking Cardinals RB David Johnson.

Rams WR Mike Thomas explains the significance of his jersey number.

Scouting potential partners for Navorro Bowman at linebacker for the 49ers.

Is Washington S Budda Baker a fit for the Seahawks defense?