Teenager’s wish will come true by announcing Ravens first draft pick

Posted by Josh Alper on April 23, 2017, 9:35 AM EDT

In recent years, the NFL has deployed a variety of ways to announce later-round picks in the NFL draft while NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has continued to hold court in the first round.

That won’t be the case if the Ravens make a first-round pick on Thursday. Assuming the Ravens don’t trade out of the first round, 14-year-old TJ Onwuanibe will be doing the honors.

Onwuanibe made the news early last week by organizing a drive to donate pajamas to terminally ill children and then made it again when Ravens coach John Harbaugh told him by video at a school assembly that he’d be announcing the Ravens’ top pick. Onwuanibe was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2015 — he is now in remission — and asked, via the Make-a-Wish Foundation, if he could announce the Ravens pick.

The Ravens are scheduled to pick 16th overall when the draft gets going in Philadelphia on Thursday night.