49ers “strongly considering” a QB, or so they say

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 24, 2017, 7:44 AM EDT

Yep, here we go. The market for all those picks people want to trade is officially open.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the 49ers are “still strongly considering,” taking a quarterback with the second overall pick in the draft.

Of course, that’s reasonable enough to believe on its face. They probably should be, since they have a capable veteran bridge quarterback in Brian Hoyer but nothing else of note on the roster.

But they have a lot of other needs as well, since you don’t end up picking second for no good reason. By communicating the thoughts of a quarterback, they’re making it clear to anyone else thinking quarterback that they better call new General Manager John Lynch if they want to make sure they get their preferred one.

It’s the right play for the 49ers, as they try to maximize the benefit at a time when they have numerous needs, and could always wait for another shot at Kirk Cousins or next year’s draft class in 2018.