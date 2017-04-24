49ers “strongly considering” a QB, or so they say

Yep, here we go. The market for all those picks people want to trade is officially open.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the 49ers are “still strongly considering,” taking a quarterback with the second overall pick in the draft.
Of course, that’s reasonable enough to believe on its face. They probably should be, since they have a capable veteran bridge quarterback in Brian Hoyer but nothing else of note on the roster.
But they have a lot of other needs as well, since you don’t end up picking second for no good reason. By communicating the thoughts of a quarterback, they’re making it clear to anyone else thinking quarterback that they better call new General Manager John Lynch if they want to make sure they get their preferred one.
It’s the right play for the 49ers, as they try to maximize the benefit at a time when they have numerous needs, and could always wait for another shot at Kirk Cousins or next year’s draft class in 2018.
That would make sense, since they don’t currently have one.
If there was ever a year to ignore the mock drafters, it’s this one. After Cleveland takes Garrett, all bets are off. The teams holding picks 2-6 appear more than willing to trade out. Most experts believe that there’s little difference between player 2-32 which could lead teams to pursue a specific need instead of the usual ” best player available”. Added to that is the absence of the usual grouping of top shelf tackles whom you can easily plug into a team with a need. Plus the opinions on the incoming QB class is all over the place. I would expect that the war rooms of numerous teams are engulfed in the same debate.
Because of all the uncertainty, this should be one of the better drafts in recent years. Some refer to the draft as a crap shoot. This is extreme crap shooting.
Qb class is weak..pick best available player since they need just about everything and take a quarterback next year when the quarterback class is 20 times better.. a good fit for them this year would be OJ Howard TE get back to the early Vernon Davis days.. he’s a very important piece in the red zone.. and I think would fit well in San Fran considering they just signed two decent receivers..
49ers are going to be terrible!!!
Translation: You QB-desperate teams better come give us all of your picks and overpay for someone not worth it.
If you stick to the scouting reports from January 2017 right after college football ended it was Watson and Kizer so take out of all the marketing stunts for a QB with 13 starts who wasn’t recruited by the colleges in Ohio hmm Really? A choice hmm? Not I see Kizer as the NFL prototype and new age player that can run too the arm he has it all he needs some footwork but not to the point he can’t play that’s over exaggerated he is extremely intelligent BEST OVERALL LONG-TERM
I heard that Kaepernick is available and that it is basically a hate crime that he doesn’t have a job. C’mon Niners, why do you like hate crimes?
Niners are the Browns of the NFC.
49ers are putting nonsense out there. They will wait a year and then get Kirk Cousins. That is their man.
The Jets are going to panic and trade up with the Niners or at the least get Cleveland nervous, and pull them into the bidding war….either way Niners will come out smelling like a rose. The worm is turning faithful 🙂
Your worm is at the bottom of a tequila bottle and it’s dead.
You draft any QB in this draft, and you still don’t have a QB, now or for the future.
I’ve had Watson pegged to the 49ers at #2 for weeks now. He’s the only franchise QB in the draft, and a perfect fit for Shanahan. Matt Ryan was also an erractic thrower coming out of BC, and Watson can correct that while riding the bench.
Niners are going to crap themselves and trade the 2nd and 34th pick for Garoppolo. Lock it in. It’s a virtual certainty.
Anyone believing anything any team says right now is either in the sports media or a fool. BTW, is there any difference?
Reeks of being desperate, the sad thing is it might work since there may be a more desperate team. Just not as some are anticipating.
With reported rifts in the Browns FO over who to take on Garrett or Tribusky. This may force them to take Tribusky if they thought they could have traded up from 12 at one point.
Landing the 49ers Garrett.
This, my friends, is your classic smokescreen.
They want Cleveland to panic and take a QB, leaving Garrett right in their lap.
The old wisdom is that you draft the best athlete available, not for need. That is because the guy at the position of need may not be a first round pick at all. that was what happened to the Sea Hogs last year. They needed an OL after Okung and Sweezy left as free agents. The guy they might have drafted was picked by the 9ers, who traded up. So they panicked and spent a number 1 pick drafting Germain Ifedi, who was projected to be a second to 3rd round pick. Although he was not a bust, he wasn’t a pro-bowl caliber player either.
Looks like Kap doesn’t want to be a 49er. He opted out of his contract because he wants to play for someone else. I don’t think he will crawl back to his old team.