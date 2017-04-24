Adrian Peterson to Saints doesn’t make much sense, for Peterson

It’s obvious why the Saints would want Adrian Peterson. It’s not obvious why Adrian Peterson would want the Saints. Unless, of course, no one else wants Peterson.
But even if no other team currently is offering Peterson $3 million or so per year, his likely role (Mark Ingram reportedly would still be the lead back) and the perceived ability of the team to help Peterson finish his career with a Super Bowl win (the Saints have three straight 7-9 seasons in a division that produced the last two NFC champions) suggests that Peterson’s better move would be to watch and to wait. Injuries are inevitable, especially at the tailback position. If a short-list contender loses its starting running back for an extended stretch (like the Vikings did last year in Week Two when Peterson tore a meniscus), Peterson instantly has leverage along with an opportunity to become a key contributor for a team that could be playing in February.
But it’s possible that the Saints have put the hard sell on Peterson, with coach Sean Payton and quarterback Drew Brees persuading Peterson that the Saints may be ready to party like it’s 2009, the season that saw New Orleans take down Peterson and the Vikings en route to a Super Bowl victory.
Regardless, the decision seems a little hasty from Peterson’s perspective. While that could be end up being very good for the Saints, it could end up being a mistake for the player.
Just happy he wont be with the Patriots.
Hmm … who do the Saints open up against?
Why – it’s the Vikings!
Beautiful!!
Nothing about AP tells me he’s a great planner or person able to foresee future events and make decisions on the long view.
All he’s seeing is 3 million and if he’s on the roster week 1 – that’s guaranteed.
Peterson to Houston makes sense. Basically hometown . Texans run the ball a ton. He could get starter carries being a backup to Lamar Miller
This move makes lots of sense when you take a step back. Mike Bell was the Saints leading rusher in 09. Deuce McAllister, on the downside of his career, led 1the team in rushing in 06. The bruiser style back has always been the real backbone of their offense. Ingram was supposed to be that guy when he was drafted, but turned out to be more of a Pierre Thomas-type all-purpose back. He even lost his starting job to Tim Hightower at one point last season.
The Saints should hope he waits and finds someone else. He’s had two major injuries and he’s on the wrong side of 30. Stay away, which means Sean Payton will have him signed by midnight.
Adrian gives himself up as the world’s biggest fumble. How appropriate.
The Saints aren’t that close, they have the one piece you must have, and very little else (also minus a strong receiver).
It makes a lot of sense. The Saints use their second tailback a lot. Tim Hightower had 748 yards from scrimmage and 5 touchdowns last year. His time at Saints saved his career. He’s gone, but AP can fill that role and more – the Saints just don’t use Ingram as the dominant back.
So AP gets a meaningful role with reduced wear and tear in a dynamic offense with a Hall of Fame quarterback. Plus, AP’s home is now in Houston – which is a short 40 minute plane flight from New Orleans.
It makes all kinds of sense for AP.