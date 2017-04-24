Albert Wilson signs RFA tender with Chiefs

Posted by Josh Alper on April 24, 2017, 5:26 PM EDT

The deadline for restricted free agents to sign with other teams has come and gone, which leaves players yet to sign their tenders with little reason not to do so.

Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson is among the latest to come to that conclusion. The NFL’s transaction wire brings word that Wilson has signed his tender, which leaves him set to make $1.797 million in Kansas City this season.

Wilson has spent the last three years with the Chiefs and made five starts last season. He caught 31 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns and also had a 55-yard touchdown run while playing the third-most snaps at wideout behind Jeremy Maclin and Chris Conley.

The Chiefs didn’t add any free agents to the group, which also includes 2016 rookie standout Tyreek Hill. An addition in the draft this week and a bigger role for Hill could lead to a different one for Wilson come September.