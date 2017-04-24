Bills won’t match Mike Gillislee offer sheet from Patriots

The Patriots have done it to the Bills again, but at least this time Buffalo gets something for it.
The Bills announced they won’t match the restricted free agent offer sheet the Patriots gave running back Mike Gillislee, the second year in a row the Pats have snagged one of their RFAs.
While wide receiver Chris Hogan netted them no compensation, the Bills will get New England’s fifth-round pick (163rd overall) for Gillislee.
The Patriots signed him to a two-year deal with $6.4 million, but the deal was front-loaded to make it harder to match. The Bills could have kept a productive back for the difference of about $1 million with a higher tender offer.
Gillislee averaged 5.7 yards per carry last year and scored eight touchdowns, and he could be the replacement for veteran free agent LeGarrette Blount, who hasn’t signed.
Terrible, terrible decision. Could have kept the most efficient back in the League at the same time as preventing the Pats from getting him. Big step backwards from catching New England any time soon.
The Bills could have 4 Gillislees for McCoy’s contract
What are the Bills thinking???
Welcome to the good guys, Mike.
Think I just found my new team.
New England keeps on winning…Raiders keep on hustling backwards.
The Pats are smart. The Bills are stupid. That pretty much sums it up.
Doug Whaley ! You screwed up again ! After he draft, you are FIRED
If there’s a grade higher than A+ That’s with the patriots deserve for this transaction. They’re getting a very young and underrated running back who could easily start for several teams for a very solid price and weakening a divisional opponents at the same time. And all it’s going to cost them is a fifth round pick. And people wonder why they stay competitive every single year (spare me the cheating allegations)
At this point, I genuinely feel for all the die-hard Bills fans who have had to endure the Doug Whaley era. That team really looked close to competing with NE before the Ryan circus came to town and letting one productive player after another go to a division rival. I get that Bills fans feel some loyalty to Pegula for keeping the team in Buffalo, but you have to wonder how long they’ll be giving him a pass.
Signed, NE fan.
LG = Long Gone.
Tough to lose this guy – but one thing about the Patriots run – they never took any Bills…..be careful what you wish for.
I’ll say it because I know someone else will eventually. Belichick is playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers. I guess he’s just smarter than everyone else despite his political leanings.
The Patriots certainly seem to be locked and loaded for another run at the Super Bowl. This year is a deviation from the usual Belichick formula of compiling draft picks. The trades for Brandon Cooks, Kona Ealy, Dwayne Allen and now the Gillislie signing will leave the Patriots with the following picks :
3rd round – 2
4th round
5th round
6th round
7th round
