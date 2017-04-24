Clock is ticking loudly for Raiders, Marshawn Lynch

Posted by Mike Florio on April 24, 2017, 12:58 PM EDT

More than a month ago, running back Marshawn Lynch made major waves with tales of his potential unretirement. Now, only three days before the draft, the prospect of a return seems no stronger than it was when the news first surfaced on St. Patrick’s Day.

The only reasonable explanation resides in the inherent unpredictability of Marshawn Lynch. When he’s pushed in one direction, he seems to be more inclined to go the other way. So with the Raiders pushing him to make a decision before the draft, Lynch’s natural inclination may be to not make a decision before the draft. Which, if the Raiders pick a running back early in the process, could result in the door naturally closing on Lynch.

From Lynch’s perspective, it may simply be a matter of calling the team’s bluff. If the Raiders have decided that they want him as a player and need him as an ambassador of sorts to the city the franchise soon will be fleeing for good, maybe they won’t pull the trigger on another tailback. Maybe they’ll keep waiting for Lynch because they know he’ll help them through an awkward, slow-motion, conscious uncoupling with a home city that also is Lynch’s hometown.

So, basically, it’s hard to imagine Lynch giving in, given what we know of Lynch. The real question is whether the Raiders will make the issue moot by picking a running back in an early round, or whether they’ll continue to wait for Lynch to choose to finalize and to formalize his return to the NFL.