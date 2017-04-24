Corey Davis says he’s close to 100 percent after ankle surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on April 24, 2017, 11:31 AM EDT

In this week’s Monday Morning Quarterback column for TheMMQB.com, Peter King quotes Mike Mayock of NFL Network as saying that there is “more medical concern with high draft picks than I’ve ever seen in a draft before.”

One of those picks is Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis. Davis is at the top of the list of wide receivers available for selection this year, but ankle surgery at the start of the offseason kept him from working out for teams over the course of the pre-draft process.

Davis said at the Scouting Combine in early March that he was confident he would be “good by minicamp” and he offered another update recently. Davis told Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com that he expects to be 100 percent in a “few weeks,” which would allow him to get some work in with his new team ahead of training camp this summer.

We’ll find out how much the injury impacted Davis’ draft standing later this week. He visited with the Ravens, Browns, Eagles and Titans, all of whom are thought to be good bets to add a receiver before the draft is out.