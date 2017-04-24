Davis Webb has no qualms about letting NFL teams determine his destination

Posted by Mike Florio on April 24, 2017, 1:24 PM EDT

Quarterback Davis Webb began his college career by choosing Texas Tech. It worked at first, with Webb beating out Baker Mayfield, who opted to transfer to Oklahoma. Then came Patrick Mahomes, who won the starting job at Texas Tech. Webb then opted to transfer to Cal.

So Webb has seen the power of the player at the college level, where the decisions are made by the participants in football and not by the teams. He still has no qualms about the NFL’s system of dividing up talent based not on what the player wants but what the teams want. He expressed his position on the matter during a Monday visit to PFT Live.

Webb said plenty more about his preparation for the NFL, his desire to get to offseason workouts as soon as possible, and his interest in eventually becoming a coach. Through it all, a strong love of the sport came through. Which should make him more attractive to the teams that are considering him.

The Chiefs, Jets, and Seahawks have brought him in for a visit, and the 49ers have worked him out. Webb said that more information about other visits and workouts will be coming later in the week.

Even later in the week, he’ll have his first NFL team. And he’ll quickly get to work for whoever that is.