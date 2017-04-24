 Skip to content

Eric Weddle guarantees “strongest, most in-shape” Ravens team ever

Posted by Josh Alper on April 24, 2017, 7:31 AM EDT
The Ravens started their offseason workout program last week, which marked the first time that newly promoted director of performance Steve Saunders has overseen the team’s spring work.

Saunders has instituted smaller workout groups than in past years and doing more to personalize each player’s workouts, something that has been met with an immediate and positive reaction from veteran players. Cornerback Jimmy Smith scrapped plans to work with another trainer after spending time with Saunders and safety Eric Weddle made a big prediction about the results the team will get.

“I can guarantee you this: We will be the strongest, most in-shape Ravens team that this team has ever had,” Weddle said, via ESPN.com.

The Ravens have placed 69 players on injured reserve since March 2014, which ESPN reports is tied for second-most in the NFL. After two straight years finishing out of the playoffs, anything Saunders can do to drop their place on that list would be much appreciated in Baltimore.

17 Responses to “Eric Weddle guarantees “strongest, most in-shape” Ravens team ever”
  1. mjik1988 says: Apr 24, 2017 7:35 AM

    Who wants to bet they all get drug tested within the next week now?

  2. Patskrieg says: Apr 24, 2017 7:39 AM

    As an AFC rival I usually get a lot more worried when the Ravens *aren’t* blabbing about how great they are.

  3. holidlove says: Apr 24, 2017 7:53 AM

    I’m a Ravens fan, but I can’t help laughing at this. Does this mean the Ravens have won the preseason physicals? Being “healthy” doesn’t equate to “not injured,” in my eyes. Even so, being healthy/available/not injured doesn’t equate to a “good” team. Being “good” doesn’t mean you’ll win…

    I’ll just leave it at that.

  4. midnightcusk says: Apr 24, 2017 7:59 AM

    …but willl they study up on their play book?

  5. spartan01 says: Apr 24, 2017 8:10 AM

    Ugh, the offseason….when we read news about how much the players like working out.

  6. silvernblacksabbath says: Apr 24, 2017 8:33 AM

    Hmmmmm New PEDs out?

  7. upyoursnfu says: Apr 24, 2017 8:46 AM

    How does he know about seasons past? He’s only been there a year…

  8. losingisnotanoption says: Apr 24, 2017 8:48 AM

    Off-season Super Bowl winners!!

  9. ravenswinsuperbowl47 says: Apr 24, 2017 9:24 AM

    “Off-season Super Bowl winners!!”

    =====================================

    Highest overall Super Bowl record in the NFL: 2-0.

  10. xavier179 says: Apr 24, 2017 9:36 AM

    Okay Eric whatever you say, but right now it’s time for your meds.

  11. infectorman says: Apr 24, 2017 9:40 AM

    Uh oh, “guarantees” are coming during the offseason.
    Never a good sign

  12. blah773 says: Apr 24, 2017 10:05 AM

    8-8

  13. racerp194 says: Apr 24, 2017 10:08 AM

    Ok, so he said they would be “The strongest, most in shape” team that they have ever had…..big freakin deal. It’s not like he guaranteed a super bowl win.

  14. rideforjesus says: Apr 24, 2017 10:27 AM

    8 & 8 if things go their way…

    But Joe will still be a elite QB…..hehe…laughing

  15. terrellblowens says: Apr 24, 2017 10:59 AM

    The dude has been on the team for a year, he has no idea how in shape the Ravens have been haha

  16. guitarkevin says: Apr 24, 2017 11:02 AM

    Ravens already getting in the heads of the trolls. Love it!

  17. wahoo21 says: Apr 24, 2017 11:07 AM

    He said the same thing in San Diego and the Chargers set a record for people on the IR

    just sayin….

