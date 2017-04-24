Eric Weddle guarantees “strongest, most in-shape” Ravens team ever

Posted by Josh Alper on April 24, 2017, 7:31 AM EDT

The Ravens started their offseason workout program last week, which marked the first time that newly promoted director of performance Steve Saunders has overseen the team’s spring work.

Saunders has instituted smaller workout groups than in past years and doing more to personalize each player’s workouts, something that has been met with an immediate and positive reaction from veteran players. Cornerback Jimmy Smith scrapped plans to work with another trainer after spending time with Saunders and safety Eric Weddle made a big prediction about the results the team will get.

“I can guarantee you this: We will be the strongest, most in-shape Ravens team that this team has ever had,” Weddle said, via ESPN.com.

The Ravens have placed 69 players on injured reserve since March 2014, which ESPN reports is tied for second-most in the NFL. After two straight years finishing out of the playoffs, anything Saunders can do to drop their place on that list would be much appreciated in Baltimore.