Father of draft prospect Travis Rudolph killed in accidental shooting

What should be one of the best weeks of Travis Rudolph’s life has turned tragic.
Rudolph, a Florida State wide receiver who is viewed as a third-day prospect in this week’s NFL draft, lost his father in what police say is an accidental shooting.
Darryl Rudolph, a repairman, was working in a nightclub on Friday morning making repairs. He was shot and killed because, police say, an employee of the club in an adjacent room was moving a loaded gun off a shelf and it went off accidentally. Police say they are still investigating but there is no reason to believe the shooting was intentional.
Travis Rudolph made national headlines last year when he visited a Tallahassee elementary school and joined an autistic boy who was sitting alone at lunch. The boy’s mother thanked Rudolph on Facebook, and her post went viral.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 500 Americans a year die in accidental shootings.
Guns don’t go off “accidentally”. Someone pulls the trigger. They may not have meant to do so.. but they did. We need to STOP saying that nonsense.
RIP for Mr Rudolph.. What a tragedy at such a special time.. heartbreaking..
Travis Rudolph’s sitting down to eat with the autistic student was one of college football’s great moments last fall.
This situation with his father’s accidental truly sucks.
Its really sad that a good person has to lose their life because a reckless moron decides to keep a loaded weapon on a shelf without the safety on.
Damn that’s brutal, what kind of moron puts a loaded weapon on a shelf without the safety engaged? There may have been no criminal intent but there was certainly criminal stupidity.
Condolences to his family and friends
This tragedy for the family brings to mind Murphy’s Law and the relate phrase “no GOOD deed goes unpunished.”
A life cut horribly short. Hopefully his son will continue honoring his father’s memory with a lifetime of good works and accomplishment.
Hopefully Mr. Rudolph’s memory will comfort and inspire his family and friends far into the future.
A gun doesn’t fire “accidentally”. A gun fires because somebody is ignoring the most basic firearm safety rules. When the 2nd Amendment was written our forefathers believed that anyone who wished to possess a gun would also possess a brain. I’m sick of seeing good people die because some moron doesn’t know how to safely handle a gun but chooses to handle one anyway.
yeah, THAT happens all the time
chetlemonbasketcatch says:
Apr 24, 2017 9:54 AM
I’m a gun owner, so I’m with you that people need to be more careful, but there are some guns out there that actually do fire accidentally. I watched a video of a few guns that have defective triggers and slight bumps can set them off. That’s probably not what happened here, but guns can go off without a person touching the trigger.
More importantly, this kid was a feel good story after sitting with the autistic boy. My prayers go out to him and his family.
Tragic story. Condolences to the family.
Man, that’s tough. He’s always been a good kid.
With guns, it’s never ‘accidental,’ it’s called ‘negligence.’
This accidental shooting is just the tip of the iceberg of death, injury and suffering caused by guns in this country. Repeal the 2nd amendment and ban all guns except single-shot rifles and shotguns. That’s all any self-respecting hunter needs.