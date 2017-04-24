Father of draft prospect Travis Rudolph killed in accidental shooting

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 24, 2017, 9:45 AM EDT

What should be one of the best weeks of Travis Rudolph’s life has turned tragic.

Rudolph, a Florida State wide receiver who is viewed as a third-day prospect in this week’s NFL draft, lost his father in what police say is an accidental shooting.

Darryl Rudolph, a repairman, was working in a nightclub on Friday morning making repairs. He was shot and killed because, police say, an employee of the club in an adjacent room was moving a loaded gun off a shelf and it went off accidentally. Police say they are still investigating but there is no reason to believe the shooting was intentional.

Travis Rudolph made national headlines last year when he visited a Tallahassee elementary school and joined an autistic boy who was sitting alone at lunch. The boy’s mother thanked Rudolph on Facebook, and her post went viral.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 500 Americans a year die in accidental shootings.