Giants picking up Odell Beckham’s 2018 option

Posted by Josh Alper on April 24, 2017, 12:32 PM EDT

Odell Beckham has caught 288 passes for 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns over his first three seasons with the Giants, which likely meant that the team’s decision-makers spend more time on the average workday figuring out what to have for lunch than they did figuring out whether to pick up their option for 2018 on Beckham’s contract.

Kimberly Jones of NFL Media reports that the Giants are picking up that option, which will be guaranteed against injury only for the 2014 first-round pick. Beckham joins Mike Evans and Kelvin Benjamin as wideouts from that year’s first round to have their options picked up with word still pending on plans for Sammy Watkins and Brandin Cooks.

The future for the Giants and Beckham will likely involve discussions about a long-term deal that would keep Beckham on the team for a long while.

Those statistics listed above make the case for why the Giants would be interested in doing that while some would use his outbursts on the field, on the sidelines and in Lambeau Field hallways to argue that Beckham’s volatility works against a long-term investment. The Giants have occasionally complained about those outbursts, but co-owner John Mara said earlier this year that Beckham is the “last guy” he worries about and that would seem to suggest that his play will carry the day.