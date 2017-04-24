Jabrill Peppers tests positive for a dilute sample

NFL teams now have more questions about Jabrill Peppers than what position he’ll play.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Michigan hybrid safety tested positive for a dilute sample at the Scouting Combine.
And just like Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster, Peppers got out in front of the news by claiming he was overly hydrated in a statement sent out by his agency CAA.
“Peppers went to the combine, the statement read. “He was sick after flying there from San Diego. He has a history of cramping. Peppers was being pumped with fluids, drinking 8-10 bottles of water before he went to bed, because he was the first guy to work out two days for the LBs and DBs. He had to go through that first day, come back on second day, and that was the fear. So Peppers was pounding water and under the weather. He never failed a drug test in his life, nor tested positive before for any substance.”
While that’s very possibly true, it’s also irrelevant in the context of the NFL’s testing program, which treats dilute samples as failed tests.
To what degree it impacts his draft stock remains to be seen.
Wouldn’t blood tests solve this problem?
I thought drinking lots of water was supposed to be good for you…..
The new excuse: I drank to much water. Not buying it. Another pot head. I say pass
He dint do nuttin wrong, man
BS… so sick and tired of these fools. I mean how stupid can they be? I hope he drops… I hope he loses millions
good news is he’s capable of being suspended as a linebacker and a safety. So he’s got that going for him.
Let me get this straight. He failed because he drank to much water? WTF? How is this even possible and to those who say “blood test” blood test can’t tell when someone took a substance, which means if he did something 10 years ago, it will show up in his blood
Nothing to see here.
Overly Hydrated is the new “I need adderall for ADHD” in the NFL.
If he does fall I hope he is there in the 2nd rd when the Bears are on the clock.
I doubt this will really affect his draft position. Teams care about if he can perform, not if his urine was diluted at the combine.
The NFL is way too far up it’s own @$$ these days
He’d be lucky if someone takes him in the 3rd round
you can’t lay off weed , even at the biggest moment of your life? dummy
Honestly, I never thought I would agree with Jerry Jones but “stop testing for it” makes more sense than I would care to admit.
On the other hand, if he’s there early in the second I would take him and never look back. It’s a great thing for teams who were leery at 10-20, but would easily use a 2nd on him.
BUST!
If I was about to hit the draft and was falsely tested, I’d have a lie detector test published, hair, and blood samples ready to refute everything. Never hear athletes provide anything but excuses.
Man these guys are stupid. He and Foster both deserve to drop and I hope they do.
Timmy Jernigan came up dilute on his combine test as well and has been with the ravens for 4 years with no issues. Between dehydration and pumping full of fluids, no saying a dilute is the same as a dirty sample, you have to trust your interview process.
I think it’s funny people think Marijuana = Bust… You know how many athletes in all sports use weed or have in the past? I’m sure it’s way more than most here can count.
to those who say “blood test” blood test can’t tell when someone took a substance, which means if he did something 10 years ago, it will show up in his blood
—
You must be a doctor. However, blood tests only detect marijuana for a few hours and up to about 24 hours for chronic users. Marijuana is the most common cause of failed drug tests at the combine – I suspect – so a blood test wouldn’t really catch anything since it doesn’t go back as far as urinalysis.
This testing is an inexact science and leaves a lot of room for speculation. True, people try to cover up positive tests by diluting urine but people also get sick, too.
I’ve seen some articles that mention he had cramping issues in high school and one where he started cramping on a punt return. Not sure how big a red flag that issue is and not saying he’s innocent but the cramping thing isn’t total BS at least.
If drinking a lot of water results in a failed test, they may need to fine-tune the test.
“I drank too much water” is the new “I over-trained.”
Jabrill Peppers is an absolute monster. You people talking like you’ve never touched the stuff need to come back from the pulpit.
under this premise far more guys would have diluted samples…not just one or two
Roger Goodell’s National Integrity League.
Where water has become a banned substance.
SMH
unclebluck says:
Apr 24, 2017 2:10 PM
I thought drinking lots of water was supposed to be good for you…
——————————–
In this instance it’s evidently only good enough to be the fall guy
If smoking dope is more important to you than getting rich, then you shouldn’t be drafted. It shows your judgment and decision-making skills are really poor.
bradywolverine12 says:
Apr 24, 2017 2:17 PM
Let me get this straight. He failed because he drank to much water? WTF? How is this even possible and to those who say “blood test” blood test can’t tell when someone took a substance, which means if he did something 10 years ago, it will show up in his blood
—————————————-
Man, how great would a Donald Trump “WRONG!” drop be to go along with this comment?
I’m going to go out on a limb and say you’re not a doctor.
The amount of ignorance found in these comment threads never ceases to amaze me.
Sadly, it seems like many people’s default opinion of these young men is hatred and hope for failure.
thun5der says:
Apr 24, 2017 2:21 PM
you can’t lay off weed , even at the biggest moment of your life? dummy
————————————-
Who said they were testing for weed?
Love how people get sanctimonious when something like this happens….as if he murdered someone. It’ll be a non-issue in the draft.
Same old story…. “no one” in the NFL knows what position he should be….. his draft stick fell cause he was overly hydrated…. 4 years ltet he’s an all pro for NE winning his second ring.
The new same old story
“He never failed a drug test in his life”
According to the NFL rules, that’s not a true statement – a “dilute sample” is a failed drug test. Doesn’t mean that he took anything, of course, but he definitely failed the test…
I think this guy has caught Pete Carroll’s eye
This does happen. It has actually happened to me before. I have to take urine tests every few months for my doctors so they can make sure I’m taking my medication. I was sick the day before and drank damn near a gallon of water and then another bottle before my appointment that day. They said it was dilute, so I had to not drink anything else and come back at the end of the day to give another sample. That one was just above the bordline of being dilute.
They can determine whether a sample is diluted quickly enough to have him give another sample while he’s still at the combine and avoid having this cloud over his head over a dilute sample.
Since diluted samples are not a new thing, and the consequence of a diluted sample is well known, you can’t really trust player agents when they claim their athlete was simply “over hydrated”. There is too much financial incentive for them to lie to protect their athletes. Not saying that being “over hydrated” could legitimately never happen, just saying that you have to weigh that possibility against the greater likelihood that the athlete is trying to cover something up. You will probably never hear an athlete who is caught with a diluted sample say: “yeah, busted, I got high last week.”.
“Let me get this straight. He failed because he drank to much water? WTF? How is this even possible and to those who say “blood test” blood test can’t tell when someone took a substance, which means if he did something 10 years ago, it will show up in his blood”
A blood test most certainly will not turn up evidence of drugs taken 10 years ago. Please cease “educating” people of which you clearly know nothing about.
Second round to the Detroit Lions.
Eventually, everyone will pick up on Gase’s genius that he leaked these stories so the players would fall to the Dolphins….but not before they draft Reuben Foster in the 1st and Peppers in the 3rd. It already worked at last years draft.
Finally, Miami has a coach on Bilicheats level!!!!
If you can’t beat em, cheat like em.
Wow, I’m embarrassed for some of you.
Wonder what the Wonderlic scores for Foster and Peppers add up to?
The kid was way too overhyped in college. His stats don’t justify him being a top pick in the NFL. I can find a bunch of players at both LB and S who didn’t get half the pub that were better players in college.
A diluted sample can be caused by over hydration. It can also be caused by an illness or lack of sleep. These are facts. Now the NFL, in its insanity has decreed that a diluted sample is positive, even though there are several ways in which a sample can achieve this naturally. Remember, these are the same people who say that more than 3 people being excited when scoring a TD is a penalty. Most teams won’t give much credence to a diluted sample at this stage. Teams think differently than the “league” does. The “league” will steal $25,000 from a player if his socks fall down, or a $75,000 fine if a player gives a game ball to a kid in a wheelchair.
pbutler526 says:
Apr 24, 2017 2:36 PM
Sadly, it seems like many people’s default opinion of these young men is hatred and hope for failure.
It’s called jealousy. I love football, but I can’t stand football fans. Too many self righteous, Al Bundy four-touchdowns-in-one-game highschool warriors who couldn’t make it at the next level. Now they sit on the couch and trash the next generation because they’re jealous of their salaries.
Funny, why would his agent know all this. If you were drinking all this water and being told to do so dont you think the wise seer who gave you this advice would also say to mention it to the combine people as well: hey I’ve been sick and was told to drink a lot of water to re hydrate is that ok?
How stupid do these guys think we are. The same excuse the other other guy used. Gee must be something new the agents are all sharing now.
How great must drugs be that you would throw away millions of dollars just to get high one more time… or he is just stupid.
What else was he “pounding under the weather”?
Do not show up to a job interview tainted. SMH
So friggin stupid!
Pee is pee. Test it and be done with it. Next!
Good news, maybe he will drop to the Eagles in the 2nd round
there are numerous drinks your can buy that clear your system out provided you know within a 4-6 hour window of when you need to take the test.
do you really think that this kid, smoked pot, then tried to just drink a lot of water to clear his system out? come on, the drinks are cheap and can be bought of amazon
i tend to believe him
1. I don’t think it will affect his draft stock.
2. If we’re to believe his story – he should know better. His agent specifically
3. He’ll be drafted lower than anticipated, not because of this but because he’s a tweener college player that had no defined position. That and Michigan hardly played anyone away from the big house and when they did – they lost. Not even talking strength of schedule.
That’s the story there – not this sample.
Back in the 90’s I did urine drug testing in a hospital lab for medical reasons (as opposed to legal). We would do a specific gravity and this would accompany the result, so the MD could decide if the sample had been artificially diluted. We would not reject a result even if it came out close to 1.0 (which would imply the sample was water).
Your first urine in the morning is generally the most concentrated. You can dilute your urine quite a bit by chugging fluids and this can make a positive test become negative.
I believe these types of testing labs have specific criteria to reject samples based on specific gravity, temperature etc..any indication that the sample has been tampered with or transported in.
I have no idea if he’s lying. (He’s probably lying.)
Browns take him #1!
The solution to pollution is dilution. If the lab test came back ND, lower the detection limit.
This is the same league that is establishing HGH baseline (passs/fail) testing from current players. Considering most of them use it, the “baseline” will be very high, and nobody will fail.
What a joke the NFL is.
Diluted sample = failure is not unique to the NFL either.
Every place I’ve ever worked in several industries has the same policy.
Corporate, warehouse, transportation and federal government all – dilution = failure.
senatorblutarsky says:
Apr 24, 2017 2:59 PM
Second round to the Detroit Lions.
——————————
Miles Killebrew is their tweener guy. They aren’t going to pay a higher draft pick on another. They need actual linebackers, edge rushers and cornerbacks. No chance the Lions take him.
Teal379 , you are wrong . Dilution is not an automatic failure . In most cases diluted samples usually bring another test as soon as the results are known . The exceptions are usually people in the hiring process that companies may not want to pay for an additional test . If the person being tested is an employee usually companies are willing to retest before they would consider it a failed test .
skinsrock says:
Apr 24, 2017 2:26 PM
I think it’s funny people think Marijuana = Bust… You know how many athletes in all sports use weed or have in the past? I’m sure it’s way more than most here can count.
—————————–
It’s not THAT he smoked weed. It’s either he was so unprepared for the combine that he actually drank enough water to dilute his test (which is a LOT of water, let’s be serious). OR he was so dumb that he actually needed to dilute his test due to him not being able to lay off any drug before the combine.
Either way, it’s poor preparation.
“there are numerous drinks your can buy that clear your system out provided you know within a 4-6 hour window of when you need to take the test.”
The tests these days typically also check for the chemicals in the drinks you are referring to, and its considered failing a test if they’re detected.
When you smoke a joint, the THC heads to the fatty tissue in your body, and it takes weeks for the metabolite, THC COOH to fully leave your system as that fat is burned off.
You can drink all the water you want. It may help with some drugs, but you won’t flush the THC metabolites out of your system any faster. It will lower their percentage in the urine, but it won’t get you a clean sample.
I don’t know much about Peppers. He’s supposedly a good leader in the locker room, does a lot of charity work. This idea that he’s a stoner who can’t lay off the weed sounds like a load of crap from people who are looking to make headlines.
I don’t want a guy with a history of cramping. My wife had that – it just wasn’t fun to be around her.
With the 48th pick in the NFL draft the Minnesota Vikings select?
I would fine with it! Him next to Harry would be amazing.
jeremycrowhurst says:
Apr 24, 2017 4:49 PM…..
You can drink all the water you want. It may help with some drugs, but you won’t flush the THC metabolites out of your system any faster. It will lower their percentage in the urine, but it won’t get you a clean sample.
———————————————————————
This is incorrect. The concentration of THC metabolite in your urine is based on the amount you have consumed over a given time frame. The urine tests have a lot of background “noise” where there could be a false positive. Because of this, the tests have cutoffs to report a positive, commonly 50-20 ng/ml. If the test detects THC metabolite but it is below this threshold, the test is reported negative.
If you are near the cutoff, you can easily affect the concentration in your urine with hydration, and this would affect if the result is positive or negative.