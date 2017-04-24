Jake Long announces his retirement

Posted by Darin Gantt on April 24, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT

Former No. 1 overall pick Jake Long realized that coming back from a torn Achilles as he approaches his 32nd birthday was going to be a struggle.

So Monday, he decided to call it a career.

Long tweeted out his thanks to friends and family, but said he wouldn’t be trying to play again.

“As I continue with my recent rehab,” he wrote, “I realize that although my heart and mind still want to play, my body is telling me something completely different.”

Long signed with the Vikings last year when injuries hit, but was lost for the season in November.

The top pick in the 2008 NFL Draft by the Dolphins, Long also played for the Rams and Falcons. He was a perennial Pro Bowler during his days with the Dolphins, but injuries derailed his career.