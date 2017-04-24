Jake Long announces his retirement

Former No. 1 overall pick Jake Long realized that coming back from a torn Achilles as he approaches his 32nd birthday was going to be a struggle.
So Monday, he decided to call it a career.
Long tweeted out his thanks to friends and family, but said he wouldn’t be trying to play again.
“As I continue with my recent rehab,” he wrote, “I realize that although my heart and mind still want to play, my body is telling me something completely different.”
Long signed with the Vikings last year when injuries hit, but was lost for the season in November.
The top pick in the 2008 NFL Draft by the Dolphins, Long also played for the Rams and Falcons. He was a perennial Pro Bowler during his days with the Dolphins, but injuries derailed his career.
Good luck to Jake in all of his future endeavors.
I know a lot of people will say he was a bust, but he was one of the best LT’s in the NFL when he was healthy during start of his career. Unfortunately, he just could not stay on the field.
Just another Jeff Ireland HOF candidate for sure at the expense of the Miami Dolphins!
Still a free agent with the draft coming up this week…has played 15 games in the past 3 seasons…yeah time to hang ’em up
People really consider Long a bust? Dude had 4 Pro Bowls and a couple of All-Pro’s- we should all be so lucky to draft busts like that. Shame the injuries wrecked him, but he was a heck of a player at his best.
RandyinRoxbury says:
Apr 24, 2017 1:03 PM
Just another Jeff Ireland HOF candidate for sure at the expense of the Miami Dolphins!
—————————————
Jake Long goes on the very short list of Ireland’s successes. And here we thought your nonsense was reserved for trolling New England not your own team.
finsphan says:
Apr 24, 2017 12:56 PM
I know a lot of people will say he was a bust
————————————
No one but a troll would call Long a bust
1st pick of the draft: Jake Long, two picks later: Matt Ryan. Yeah…, that worked out for Miami.
They needed a quarterback and Matt Ryan was sitting there for them. Of course, they waited and drafted Chad Henne in the 3rd round. Long was a decent player, but passing on Ryan was a monumental error. The Rams did the same thing, drafting Chris Long. The Falcons, picking 3rd, must have been happy to see their franchise quarterback available.
Good for Jake Long. He had a good NFL career and knew when to call it quits. I have respect for players that realize when it’s time to retire, instead of playing way past their expiration date. Long was also the #1 pick when players at #1 got $50m contracts, so I’m guessing he’s good financially. Good luck to Long in the future.
As a Dolphins fan I’ll take “draft busts” all day long like Jake Long over a true DRAFT BUST like Dion Jordan any day of the week!
Jake Long was a semi bust, when you have the #1 overall pick in the draft you’re counting on a minimum 10 year starter who makes multiple pro bowls, not a 3 year starter.
Since 2005 the Dolphins have had the overall #1 #2 & #3 picks and gotten very little production, sad but true.
They needed a quarterback and Matt Ryan was sitting there for them. Of course, they waited and drafted Chad Henne in the 3rd round. Long was a decent player, but passing on Ryan was a monumental error. The Rams did the same thing, drafting Chris Long. The Falcons, picking 3rd, must have been happy to see their franchise quarterback available.
————————————-
If I remember correctly, Scott Linehan (Rams) very much wanted to draft Chad Henne in the 3rd, but the Dolphins traded up and drafted him in the 2nd.
Long was a good pick for Miami just not the right one. Probably could have got a few extra picks and still got the third from Atlanta and still got their man. But would the Rams have taken him, don’t know who they had at tackle at the time and Jake Long was slated at being potentially the greatest left tackle the world has ever seen. So as the saying goes hindsight is a wonderful thing and I don’t remember many people saying Ireland and the Fins got it all wrong. I beleive Miami pretty much announced the selection days before the draft so smoke and mirrors was out of the question anyway.
Makes Spielman look even more incompetent, really. Especially since Long would return if he though the team has a chance.
He was a shut down left tackle for his first several years. Unfortunately his body couldn’t take anymore. Good for him to know when it’s time to call it quits
Good for Jake Long! Knowing when to say when is important.
Follow on to my previous post…
Isn’t everyone in the NFL a perennial Pro Bowler? Let’s put that meaningless stat aside. “All Pro” means something. Being the fill in for the fill in to the fill in at the Pro Bowl does not. And to be clear, I am not at all judging Jake Long here. The media, PFT included, needs to stop the proliferation of “Pro Bowl” as something of significance.
Man…once he started to break down it all happened really fast.
He was GREAT his first two years and went downhill so thereafter. But, he made big bucks, so I don’t feel sorry for him.