Jerry Jones: I have more to offer now than 25 years ago

Jerry Jones bought the Cowboys in 1989. Now, at age 74, he says he’s as sharp as ever.
“I have just got a lot more to offer today than I did 25 years ago,” Jones recently told Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I’m not bragging. I am just saying it’s from sheer input. And I’m thankful I have got the health and thankful that I’ve got the enthusiasm. I should be better. Not only should I be better in the draft room, but I should be better in almost any aspect.”
Those other aspects include league-level issues for which Jones has received plenty of credit of late, from helping the Rams get to L.A. to helping the Raiders get to Las Vegas. The effort resulted in a recent ESPN item that told the story of the Raiders’ relocation to twice refer to Jones as the “shadow commissioner.”
Perhaps one of Jones’ best moves happened last month, as he found a way to tap the brakes on releasing Tony Romo just long enough to steer him out of football without damaging the relationship. Plenty of league insiders believe that the CBS decision to offer Romo the No. 1 analyst position resulted at a minimum from aggressive efforts by Jones to sing Romo’s praises as a budding broadcaster, in the hopes of cajoling CBS into making Romo an offer he couldn’t refuse. Which in turn kept him from playing for the Texans, Broncos, or anyone other than the Cowboys.
For Jones, a secret to remaining vital is avoiding any outward reminders that his body doesn’t match his state of mind.
“One of the things I don’t do is I don’t look in mirrors because I think I look like you do,” Jones told Hill. “I think I can do the same thing you can do out there. . . . What is amazing to me, I have never felt like I have worked a day in the last 28, 29 years. I’m not patronizing you guys, but I’m having fun right now.”
He should be. The team is doing well, the league is doing well, and Jones will start the 2017 season by getting a bronze bust in Canton. With three Super Bowl championships and the unprecedented growth of the NFL on his watch, Jones is operating on house money.
Still, the journey won’t be complete until he wins a championship with a team that he built, not with a team that was assembled and honed by Jimmy Johnson. Jones is closer than he’s ever been to achieving that goal, and 2017 could be the year in which it finally happens.
There are no words, just wow.
The girls at the strip joints he frequents are thrilled to know this.
Proving once again that there’s no fool like an old fool.
Jerry bought a team losing 1 million a month and turned it into the most valuable sports franchise in the world. He has had plenty of missteps but seriously, have any of the anti Dallas posters done anything close?
I’m not a Cowboys fan btu I often wonder if the 1990’s Cowboys could have been the dynasty that the Patriots currently have had Jerry Jones’s ego not gone screwed it all up?
True Crime is Jones is in the HOF but Jimmy Johnson is not. Yeah they won 3 Super Bowls but it very well could have been 5. They have been a rudderless ship since Jerry chased Jimmy out of Dallas.
Didn’t his own son have to grab Manziel’s card out of his hand to stop him from drafting him? I also seem to recall several months of Jerry then complaining about missing that “opportunity.”
I’m sure he is as good as he ever was. He was never as good as he thinks he is!
Nothing better on a Monday morning 9-5 grind to read about a billionaire, patting himself on the back, and rubbing it in, on how good he has it.
he is still riding the coat tail of success from the Johnson era. 25 years and counting folks
yup……more to offer…now the really big question is who wants to listen????
Is Jerrah planning on poisoning Brady and Belichick? That is the only way the Cowboys have a shot at 52.
No way cowboys win more than 8 games this year.
factschecker says:
Apr 24, 2017 10:33 AM
Hard to say, let’s not forget the advent of the salary cap had a lot to do with the dissolution of that team.
He’s only great at self-promotion.
Jerry Jones: I have more to offer now than 25 years Ago
“Sure, cause now I’m a doctor who ain’t afraid to dispense medical opinions in addition to a psychiatrist who can tell who natural born leaders are. As far as my GM acumen goes, it’s really too bad Stephen stopped me from drafting Manziel because imagine what he could’ve accomplished under MY tutelage… Or stopping me from pulling the trigger to trade up to get Paxton Lynch and having to settle for my third choice (Prescott) who I had so little confidence in I went and got Sanchez to backup Romo. Never mind the fact that my team has only 3 playoff wins since our last Super Bowl over 20 years ago, I’m a GREAT GM, I tell ya!”
I just want to thank you Jerrah.
Thank you so much for not being able to coexist with Jimmy Johnson.
I would not have been able to tolerate your Cowboys winning 5 or 6 Super Bowls in the 1990s.
That’s because your 25 yrs closer to R.I.P.
Please give JJ a huge raise and keep him in Dallas forever.
Signed by 31 other teams.
1)It don’t mean a thing without that ring.
2) Robert Kraft wrote a very short book and sent free copies to all of his fellow owners. It’s entitled “How to Win Championships”
Chapter 1 – Sign the right GM
Chapter 2 – Sign the checks
Chapter 3 – Get out of the way
That’s it – that’s the whole book. The copy he sent Jerrah was returned.
The ongoing circus that is the Cowboys is amusing, but here in New England we prefer championships.
How ’bout them Patriots?
Load up the truck with Irvin and Sanders, it off to the strip clubs in Dallas like old times!
Every article on here seems to have the same 20 haters clicking on every link and just HATING away.
Guys a self made billionaire doing what he loves in life. He does plenty of charitable work, and runs a successful sports franchise.
Sure he hasn’t won a ring in a while, but then again most of the people hating on are just simply “fans” of another team that havent won even 1 ring. Ever.
what an idiot!
This man is good at making money but extremely bad for the fans.
All the haters should objectively consider reviewing Jerry Jones history of accomplishments. Just going to throw a few high-level categories to get you started:
Draft success percentage – quantified by Pro Bowl selections and or All-Pro designations vs. peers.
Super Bowl rings.
Executive honors
Contributions to betterment of league – i.e. salary cap, CBA, tv contracts, team stadiums.
While the guy is no-doubt from Arkansas, observable through his dialect, Jerry has made an impact on the league to degrees which may never be duplicated. He earned his fortunes and fully deserves that recognition, and the gold bust waiting on him in Canton in a few months.
I’m not so sure the “league is doing well.” Financially yes, if that’s the only barometer. Why, the NFL needs to revise their charter to stop teams from moving around; e.g. The Rams from LA to St. Louis to LA, the Raiders from Oakland to LA to Oakland to Las Vegas and the Chargers from LA to SD to LA. Kroenke can do it because he’s a multi-billionaire with the Walmart fortune behind him, allowing him to build his own stadium. The owners of other teams, (who are rich, but not-as-rich) who re-locate want the tax-payer to build their stadiums for them. The Chargers and Raiders re-location are the best and latest examples of poor, long term thinking by owners and the NFL. Here are two teams who have been bulwarks of their cities and the NFL for decades. Fan loyalties were strong despite having losing seasons with lost home game attendance/revenues. Thus, with Spanos, because the fans and hotel taxes are already high, he could not push through a tax hike which would help build him a new stadium. Truthfully, Spanos was simply going through the motions as he’s convinced he can get more money from selling the team in LA than in San Diego. He’s clearly setting the team up for sale and everybody knows it. It’s his team, fan loyalty and history be damned. The Raiders with Davis have the same problem. He wants a bright new stadium. California tax-payers are over-taxed and it didn’t happen. I actually believe Davis’s situation is a lot worse that Spanos’s as Oakland’s stadium is a “dump” while Qualcomm, with $300 hundred million invested would be more than an acceptable NFL venue. It has an ideal location, ideal weather, a solid, though disappointed fan base, an up-graded stadium would have been the right decision. Sadly, it’s not. Next move will be the Buffalo Bills becoming the San Antonio Bills. Buffalo, despite a very strong fan base, won’t have the funds to build a new stadium. New Yorker’s are over-taxed. The Jets are a “step child” to the Giants, sharing a stadium. They want their own place and they will move. Whether they move to get a new stadium at someone else’s expense, or to prepare the team for sale to get more money from some billionaire who wants a new toy, spells long term trouble for the NFL. Specifically, the NFL is sacrificing their integrity, traditions, character, history and fan bases for short term financial gain. These things have built their foundation over many decades. Risk, hard work, sweat and tears have been done to achieve strong traditions and generational fan bases. The NFL is squandering these principles. Very sad.
Signs of insecurity:
Bragging about yourself
Botox/plastic surgery
Need for attention
Having a problem with anyone that steals your spotlight
PFTers, feel free to add to this list
Mediocrity is the best description of the Cowboys. Two playoff wins with Romo
Last year was a fluke. Look at who they drafted and how lucky they were. Big mouth wanted Manziel. Too bad he couldn’t bully his way into getting the pick
I think he is a braggart and want the Cowboys to crash and burn because of him and his juvenile antics