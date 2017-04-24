Jerry Jones: Tony Romo situation worked out as well as possible

Posted by Josh Alper on April 24, 2017, 2:46 PM EDT

The Cowboys took their time after the end of the 2016 season before releasing Tony Romo earlier this month and he’ll be moving on to a job in the CBS broadcast booth alongside Jim Nantz.

There was some criticism directed toward Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for the amount of time they took as the process played out, but Romo expressed no animosity toward Jones when he moved on to his new career. Jones is also feeling good about how things wound up.

During a press conference on Monday, Jones said the situation “worked out as well as it possibly could.” Some of that feeling likely comes from Romo moving into a job he could fill for a long time if he proves to be a strong commentator, but Jones also made it clear that he’s happy not to have to play against Romo.

“Yes. I think if he were [playing for someone else] they would be real competition for us this year,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News.

The Cowboys will have plenty of competition as they try to build on last year’s success, but it seems that the only threat Romo will pose to them is well-delivered barbs during a couple of their regular season games.