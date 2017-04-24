Joe Montana wants street named in his honor to bear Dwight Clark’s name, too

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 24, 2017, 2:57 PM EDT

San Francisco announced on Sunday that 49ers Hall of Famer Joe Montana will have a street named in his honor. But Montana doesn’t want to be alone.

Montana said he wants his receiver Dwight Clark, who caught The Catch from Montana in the 1981 NFC Championship Game, to be honored as well. So at a ceremony recognizing Montana, he asked that “Joe Montana Drive” be named “Montana-Clark Drive” as well.

Clark was recently diagnosed with ALS, but Montana said he knew he wanted to do something to honor Clark before the diagnosis. Montana said that his wife has been telling him that he needs to do something to show how special Clark has been to him.

“She has a great feel and a great sense for these things,” Montana said, via the San Jose Mercury News. “She’s been through my life and through my career. . . . and she knows Dwight was a special guy for me from Day One.”

Still, Montana isn’t above giving his teammate some ribbing.

“When his name goes up on here, they could lower the speed limit,” Montana said. “Because we know Dwight wasn’t very fast.”